X has a new layout, let’s talk about it

X recently announced a new layout on Desktop was rolling out to users and it looks like my profile has now received that update.

There’s a number of changes, so let’s talk through them.

Left navigation rail

The navigation is now vertical and hugs the left side of the browser, there’s a number of core options here, allowing you to access notifications, search, grok, premium features, communities, messages, community notes (if you’re enrolled), profile and more.

The More Menu

The More menu gives us a new grid-style icon layout to access further, less frequent options on the service.

This includes items like Lists, Boomarks, Jobs, Articles, Monetization, Ads and Create your Space.

Creating Spaces from the desktop has always been far too hard and this now makes that option a couple of clicks away.

While we’re talking about XSpaces, I find the UI severely lacking in supporting discover of XSpaces, one of my favourite features.

Sure, you’ll see any spaces listed at the top-right of the site that are hosted by people you follow, or have speakers that you follow, but I want to discover new Spaces for the topics I love – 3D Printing, Drones, Gaming, EVs, Technology and there’s simply no way to do that, outside running a search and applying ‘filter:Spaces’ to the query which most users won’t do.

Layout

The new layout features negative space between the nav on left and primary feed column is too large and does not match the spacing to the column on the right, making it feel unbalanced.

If you have a widescreen monitor, then this space is further pronounced. Personally I use X Pro (formerly TweetDeck) for the best optimisation of space on an ultrawide.

Ad promo

When you first get the new layout, you’ll get a very low-quality pitch for ‘Free Ad Credit’. This promo in the top right feels scammy and should be killed immediately.

If you have something to sell and promote on the service, then you’re motivated, so having a click or two get to this is fine. If you’ve bought an Ad in the past, then maybe this is appropriate, but for the vast majority of users (myself included) that have never bought an Ad, this is an annoyance.

Follow recommendations

While there may be times where I’m looking for new people to follow, this is usually around time’s I’m searching, so this could definitely go.

Overall

It’s good to see new experiments being done with the new X Homepage for users, but this certainly isn’t the final form.

I’d much prefer to have 2 columns (+nav), with the primary, center column featuring my algorithm-based feed, ‘For You/Following’.

The right column would be far better used for News, this current ‘Explore’ option is not useful and feels very random.

I want News tailored to the genres I’ve told X I’m into, and the final request, is direct and fast access to prompt Grok. In our browsers we merged the search and domain fields to a single field and let the computer work out what the user was entering. I see a similar opportunity here, where X could merge the Search and Grok Prompt fields, simplifying the entry experience for users.