X launches @bangers: Is the ‘everything app’ is about to get Grok-powered music?

Over the weekend a new account for x affiliated account launched on X with the handle @bangers. With little information on what this new account is for, we turn to the description which features the phrase ‘Certified Bangers only.’

This suggests the account is going to feature and share music, however how X plans on doing this, is still unclear.

Today the account made their first post, teasing a launch of the first ‘banger’ on 11.10.2025 which translates to 10th November 2025 (US), and while it’s already the 10th in Australia, this means the launch is happening in the next 24 hours.

The post includes a short 5 second video with a new animation that visualises the audible waveform in a circular fashion. The noise itself sounds like the beginning of a song (hopefully a banger).

It’s a fair bet that Bangers will leverage xAI’s massive AI investment and what we’re seeing here is the launch of Grok’s new music-making capabilities.

- Advertisement -

This isn’t the first time the platform has been involved in music, cast your mind back to 2013, and you might (or might not) remember the launch of ‘Twitter #Music‘. It was a standalone app designed to discover music based on what was trending and being shared on the platform.

It was, to put it mildly, a flop. The app was confusing, failed to gain traction, and was quietly shuttered just a year later. It served as a lesson that simply bolting a music discovery feature onto a social platform doesn’t create a compelling product.

So, the question is, why would this time be different? Could it be that a new update to Grok allows us to create completely copyright-free music tracks to share and listen to on X, with the best being featured by the @Bangers account?

Elon Musk famously said he wants X to be the “everything app” and today, music is not a reason people come to the platform. Could be seeing the launch of a new Spotify competitor?

It’s possible, although less likely that X actually launches a full music streaming service and liceses existing music (~100M tracks), but that won’t come cheap.

X already has the @music handle which had been posting regularly, up until a few days ago before going suspiciously quiet.