X released location information about accounts, let’s stop the witch hunts

Over the weekend, X started rolling out a new feature called ‘About This Account’. This allows you to visit an X profile, then tap the joined date, which now features a right arrow, hinting that you can get more info.

The additional information available about a profile includes the location an account is based in, the number and date of username changes and the technique which was used to connect to X (i.e. the app store region used to download the app).

The idea of this feature is to bring more transparency about users on the platform, which is generally a good idea, however there’s a big disclaimer we need to be aware of, before jumping to conclusions, which the internet loves to do.

When you visit a profile’s About this Account page, you will see the ‘Account based in XYZ country’, but to the right of this, you’ll see an exclamation mark, when you click on that for more information, you’ll see the very important disclaimer.

Disclaimer

Country or region may not be accurate

One of our partners has indicated that this account may be connecting via a proxy — such as a VPN, which may change the country or region that is displayed on their profile. This data may not be accurate. Some internet providers may use proxies automatically without action by the user. Go to Settings to report a problem. - Advertisement - Reasons the X location may be inaccurate

Let’s do some critical thinking here. What data could X be using to make these determinations? First off, your session IP address. These offer some insight into where the traffic comes from, but there’s a pretty large margin for error here.

The IP addresses that your device is issued by your ISP or mobile carrier allow you to connect to the internet, but your traffic may be routed in very weird and wonderful ways. As per the disclaimer, your traffic may be routed via a VPN by your ISP, without your knowledge.

The second option is that you have intentionally configured a VPN, which people do for many reasons, one is for security, but another is to take advantage of geo-blocked services restricted in their country. This doesn’t mean there’s anything nefarious going on, but it would potentially show to X as if you’re appearing in a different region than the one you signed up from.

X could also leverage the content that you post in order to derive your location. We know that in 2025, AI models are capable of identifying objects in photos/videos and from that it would be trivial to determine a pattern.. i.e. photos taken in Sydney based on landmarks like the Harbour Bridge or Opera house. The question is, how advanced is the algorithm, and what time box do they place around the location determination, as this may or may not pick up on the fact that someone travels internationally for a day, week, or months before their ‘Account based in’ field gets updated.

Another data point could be the client used, and I think this is where many accounts are getting tripped up. When you’re a decent-sized business, it’s likely that you use a social media platform to post once and distribute across the popular social media platforms (including X). This means the client information would suggest you’re coming from their IP address, which is typically going to be a US-based service, which may explain why many Australian accounts are shown as if they are based in the United States.

The witchhunt

Armed with this new data about accounts, unsurprisingly, the internet does what the internet does and run a million miles an hour to make conclusions that international accounts were running political interference and attempting to sway public opinion. There have been a few small examples where accounts were called out and have gone private, but an overwhelming amount are false positives, explained by the reasons above.

Here are some of the accounts called into question by the new X feature.

The ALP use a VPN.



Quick, somebody tell eKaren.



…



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ppTExLcBgC — Matthew Camenzuli (@Matt_Camenzuli) November 23, 2025

Multiple official Meta accounts on X show "based in Germany" 🤔



(Check for yourself: @Meta and also @AIatMeta ) pic.twitter.com/mxMdZygfBa — Benjamin De Kraker (@BenjaminDEKR) November 23, 2025

How accurate is this location tracker? How often is it updated? I left the UK for the USA four years ago, so I’m surprised it’s still showing me as UK based.



That said I’m generally thrilled at the increased transparency, foreign botnets belong in the trash pic.twitter.com/VageJbjH9J — Liv Boeree (@Liv_Boeree) November 23, 2025

This will never stop being funny. You can crawl around my mentions as much you want with nerd shit about how it's VPNs, does not change the fact, this is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/QfMFFLgP0M — John Macgowan (@john_macgowan) November 23, 2025

What happens from here ?

Head of product at X, Nikita Bier posted that the feature was rolling out globally, and followed up to explain there will be some further updates to address ‘rough edges’. He says if any data in incorrect, it will be periodically updated based on the best available information.. as above, I’m not sure they have the resolution on location necessary to be accurate about this and I think the disclaimer should be shown in much more prevalent way, perhaps at the bottom of the page, rather than tucked away behind another tap or click.