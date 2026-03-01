X smashes traffic records as global eyes turn to US-Iran conflict

The international events of the past 24 hours has been massive, not just geopolitical but how the world watches on as the US vs Iran war kicked off.

We have seen plenty of big days on social media, but what happened over the last day set a new benchmark for the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Historic conflicts had typically been consumed by cable news, but in 2026, social media, particularly X Instead.

Millions turn to X for their news to get the latest breaking news, both in written form, but also on XSpaces.

X is a great place to get the news to see raw footage, official statements, and immediate updates as they happened on the ground, from a number of the impacted countries. There has been one notable exception, with communication challenges as Iran shut down internet to limit the spread of news.

Replying to Head of Product at X, Nikita Bier, Elon Musk confirmed that the platform recorded its highest usage day in history during the height of the escalation.

Highest usage of 𝕏 ever https://t.co/jvq87EDkEq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2026

The surge in traffic highlights the unique role that X plays in the global media ecosystem during times of crisis. While traditional news outlets are still catching up with production cycles, the feed on X provides a literal second-by-second account of world-altering events.

One of the key features of X is their community notes feature that helps to fight the spread of misinformation on the platform.

This weekend, they also added a new ‘Made with AI’ label on posts which should also help fight the spread of generated content reporting to be real which wastes everyone’s time debating if it’s real or not.

Looks like 'made with AI' labels are live on X. pic.twitter.com/xnYs0bN649 — techAU (@techAU) February 28, 2026

Record breaking engagement levels

The numbers coming out of this period are staggering for anyone tracking the social media industry. Musk shared that the platform hit an all-time high for user-seconds, a metric that measures the total time spent by all users on the site.

This isn’t just about a few more people logging in to check a notification. This represents a massive, sustained influx of global attention concentrated on a single event that has the potential to reshape international relations.

When we look at the data, it is clear that the platform remains the definitive destination for breaking news. Even with the emergence of several competitors over the last year, none have managed to replicate the “town square” effect that X commands during a global emergency.

The sheer volume of posts, reposts, and video views during the escalation suggests that users still value the immediacy of the platform above all else. It is a reminder of why the service was built in the first place, serving as the nervous system of the planet.

It's interesting how 24 hour news media and modern social media have changed our ability to watch news events as they happen.



Tonight, in Canberra, I'm watching the unfolding US and Israeli attacks on #Iran, and the on-going Iranian retaliation. I have @CNN and @SkyNewsAust… pic.twitter.com/qXwbMPVCJY — Dr. Malcolm Davis 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Dr_M_Davis) February 28, 2026

Platform performance

This record-breaking day is a big success for the technical infrastructure improvements at X that historically would have buckled under a load of this size.

In the past, Twitter was famous for the “fail whale” whenever a major event occurred and traffic spiked. It is impressive to see that despite the massive reduction in headcount, the backend of X managed to hold up under the most significant load it has ever seen.

If the situation continues to escalate, we should exprect traffic patterns to remain elevated.

As the war kicked off, X also reported an increase in bots on the platform from Iran.

Wave of Iranian bots being filtered. pic.twitter.com/TReIWwvZkh — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) February 28, 2026

Looking ahead

While the record-breaking traffic is a business success for X, the underlying cause is a reminder of the volatile world we live in. The platform serves as a mirror to global events, reflecting both the best and worst of human interaction.

It is currently the weekend, which means stock markets remain closed, come Monday, we can expect the finanical industry to respond to the uncertainty. There are also supply chain concerns for a number of industries that source from the region.

For now, X stands as the undisputed king of real-time digital engagement. For more information, head to