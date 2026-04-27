X takes aim at Twitch and Kick with major livestreaming monetization update

The landscape of live content is about to shift again as X prepares a massive play for the streaming market. Nikita Bier, the Head of Product at X, recently teased a significant update that could fundamentally change how creators view the platform’s earning potential.

In a recent post, Bier outlined a vision that suggests X is no longer content with being the second screen for live events. The platform is looking to become the primary destination for broadcasters who are tired of the restrictive models found elsewhere.

This statement has sent ripples through the creator economy, especially given the current dominance of Twitch and the aggressive poaching strategies used by Kick. If X can truly deliver a “10x” improvement in how streamers make money, the migration of talent could be swift.

The current state of play on X

Right now, livestreaming on X is a functional but somewhat overlooked feature compared to its text and image dominance. Creators can currently go live directly from the mobile app or use Media Studio Producer to stream via professional encoders like OBS or vMix using RTMP.

The existing monetization framework relies heavily on the Creator Ad Revenue Sharing program and Subscriptions. While this provides a steady trickle of income for those with high impressions, it hasn’t yet matched the tip-heavy, subscription-focused culture of dedicated streaming sites.

To become a true competitor to Twitch and Kick, X needs to bridge the gap between being a social feed and a broadcast hub. This means improving the discoverability of live content so it doesn’t get buried in the fast-moving “For You” timeline.

We will announce an order-of-magnitude monetization multiplier for livestreams soon. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 26, 2026

Building a competitive streaming tech stack

Technology is the first hurdle X must clear to win over professional streamers. While the video quality has improved, the platform still lacks the robust low-latency interaction that gamers and live-talk hosts require for real-time engagement.

Analytics are another area where X needs to level up for serious broadcasters. Streamers on Twitch have access to granular data regarding viewer retention, raid effectiveness, and precise conversion metrics that X’s current dashboard doesn’t quite match.

Revenue is the most significant lever X can pull, and Bier’s “order-of-magnitude” comment suggests they are doing exactly that. An “order of magnitude” typically refers to a 10x increase, which would be a staggering jump in payout potential for live video.

What a 10x monetization multiplier looks like

If X is planning to offer 10x monetization for live content compared to uploaded video, it could manifest in several creative ways. This could involve a massive increase in the ad-revenue split for live minutes viewed or a new “Live Boost” incentive.

One possibility is that X will introduce a high-velocity tipping system with lower platform fees than the industry standard. While Twitch takes a significant cut of Bits and subscriptions, X could follow Kick’s lead with a more creator-friendly 95/5 split, or even 100% for a limited time.

Another creative option would be integrating X’s ad platform directly into the stream in a way that pays out based on concurrent viewership rather than just total impressions. This would reward creators for keeping an audience engaged for longer periods, mirroring traditional television buy-ins.

Attracting the big names

We have seen Kick spend hundreds of millions to secure talent like xQc and Amouranth, proving that streamers are willing to move for the right price. X has the advantage of a built-in audience of hundreds of millions, many of whom are already following these creators.

For a big-name streamer, the friction of moving to X is lower because their followers are already there. They don’t need to convince their audience to download a new app; they just need them to click a notification in the app they are already using.

The challenge will be the “culture” of the platform, as X is often seen as a place for news and debate rather than gaming or “just chatting” entertainment. Changing that perception requires a dedicated “Live” tab and better tools for community moderation.

Overall

As X continues to iterate on its Media Studio tools, the barrier to entry for high-quality broadcasting continues to fall. If the platform can successfully integrate its “Everything App” vision with a world-class streaming service, Twitch might finally have a reason to worry.

The coming weeks will be telling as we wait for the formal announcement of these new multipliers. If the math checks out, we might see a whole new generation of “X Streamers” leading the conversation.

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