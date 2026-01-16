X updates creator revenue sharing program, impressions in, engagement out

X has announced an update to its Ads Revenue Sharing program. This change looks to refocus the distribution of payouts, rewarding creators with more revenue as a result of increased Premim subscribers on the platform in 2025.

X says creators can now unlock ‘significantly higher’ payouts as they update the payment algorithm.

2026 is the year of the creator on 𝕏.



We closed 2025 with the highest payouts since our monetization program launched and we are just getting started. This year, our focus is clear: empower creators to grow on 𝕏 and earn more.



Here is what we’ve already rolled out this year… — Creators (@XCreators) January 16, 2026

Understanding the changes

Revenue share is now based on Verified Home Timeline Impressions. This means those who create content that finds its way into the Home TImeline of Verified users will be rewarded, simply by having their content viewed, not requiring engagement as it had previously.

Home timelines are made up of the For You feed and your Following feed.

Articles are go!

As someone who jumped on the Articles feature when it shipped, I was glad to see that X will now weigh Articles more heavily than short-form content. This better reflects the effort required to create content like this.

I hope this leads to further development of the XArticles editor, which could be improved to support Quote Cites (who said the quote), tiled galleries with more than 4 images and even some grok magic to summarise the article, allow users to listen to it and much more.

We understand that some content formats require more effort and can have more impact than others.



So we may weight formats like Articles more heavily than short-form content. — Creators (@XCreators) January 16, 2026

Suggestions for improvement

While not included in today’s announcement, XSpaces remains one of the most engaging parts of the platform and regularly sees hosts spend multiple hours creating content, often to large audiences. These should be rewarded with part of the revenue share bag, and should add opportunites to connect Hosts with Advertisers for sponsored spaces, which would allow X to take a couple % off the top.

The XSpaces UI could do with an update, moving past the basic Purple rectangle to off hosts customisation options like setting a background that draws people in from their timeline, lists or searches.

Hey @nikitabier can we get a UI update to XSpaces? Allow Hosts to add background graphics? Even generate with Grok Imagine? pic.twitter.com/3oz5tvYrdS — techAU (@techAU) January 16, 2026

Improved Analytics

For those trying to optimise what they post and when, X says there is an updated earnings dashboard on the way. It’ll be great to see a $ figure next to each of your pieces of content to understand what works best.

Generally my approach is to create good content often and make sure I’m having fun along the way.

A more detailed earnings dashboard is coming soon to Creator Studio as well. Stay tuned.

Think I'll start generating captions for my videos and upload the (.srt) file in X Media Studio. Hoping this gets indexed by the algorithm.



For Windows users, you can generate caption files easily, for free, by using Microsoft's ClipChamp. pic.twitter.com/pyQ0w0ka2q — techAU (@techAU) January 16, 2026

Getting started with your application

If you are an Australian user looking to jump on this opportunity, your first step is ensuring your account is verified. You can sign up for X Premium through the app or website, which currently costs approximately A$13 per month for the basic tier.

Once verified, you should keep a close eye on your analytics to see how close you are to the 5 million impression mark. If you are a prolific poster with a decent following, you might find that you hit this target sooner than you think.

After you apply and are accepted, the ads will automatically begin generating revenue from your replies. There is no need to manually “turn on” ads for individual posts, making it a relatively seamless experience for the user.

The future of monetisation on X

This ad revenue sharing program is just one part of a broader strategy to transform X into an “everything app.” We have already seen the introduction of Subscriptions, where followers can pay a monthly fee for exclusive content.

The combination of direct fan support via Subscriptions and platform-wide support via Ads Revenue Sharing creates a dual-income stream for creators. This holistic approach is designed to make the platform more sustainable for professional users.

As the program matures, we can expect to see further refinements to the payout structure and perhaps lower eligibility barriers. For now, it is a high-bar program aimed at rewarding the most influential voices on the service.

For more information, head to https://community.x.com/en/articles/ads-revenue-sharing