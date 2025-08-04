xAI’s Imagine feature lets you imagine ideas in video, using your voice

AI have released a new feature in Grok, called Imagine. This feature lets users generate videos and images straight from text descriptions, bringing creative ideas to life in seconds.

While LLMs have evolved to be multi-modal, text-to-video generations like Veo3 from Google, or Sora from OpenAI, have typically been slow to create, taking minutes at a time.

Imagine stands out by performing its creations incredibly fast and 4 at a time. Perhaps the most impressive aspect is being able to craft your creations by using voice and watching your imaginations come to life in real time.

The simple prompts turn into dynamic videos complete with sound, opening up possibilities for quick memes, educational clips, or marketing visuals. The tool is integrated directly into the X app, so users can experiment without needing extra software.

There’s literally an unlimited amount of ideas you can create with this technology.

Grok Imagine is really impressive.. and fast. pic.twitter.com/zg9F7I7oLx — techAU (@techAU) August 3, 2025

What is Grok Imagine?

Grok Imagine is an AI-powered feature within X’s Grok chatbot that generates images and short videos based on user inputted text prompts. It’s designed to be user-friendly, allowing anyone to create content without artistic skills or complex editing tools. This makes it ideal for casual users, content creators, and businesses looking to spice up their posts.

The feature leverages xAI’s latest models to produce high-quality outputs that feel professional yet effortless. Since its recent launch, it’s been hailed as a game-changer for on-the-go creativity.

xAI founder Elon Musk shared on X that some users were using the platform were generating 1,000 images per hour. With images and certainly video generation attracting large inference costs, they have now put some limits on the volume you can create per day.

Limits are based on the subscription you have (basically how much you pay), with Premium+ (the tier I’m currently on) allowed to create 100 videos per day.

Grok video rendering daily limits are being set to 50, 100 and 500 for Premium, Premium+ and Heavy respectively — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2025

Capabilities of Imagine

Text-to-Image Generation

Users type a description, and Imagine creates stunning still images in various styles, from realistic to artistic. This capability shines in producing custom visuals for social media or presentations, with options for fine-tuning details like colours and compositions.

Text-to-Video Creation

Imagine takes prompts and generates short videos, typically up to six seconds long, complete with synchronised audio effects. Whether it’s a dancing character or a scenic animation, the results are fluid and engaging, perfect for viral X posts.

Spicy Mode for Enhanced Creativity

This optional mode allows for more unrestricted outputs, enabling edgier or humorous content without heavy censorship. It’s great for users wanting to push boundaries in their creations, though xAI advises responsible use.

Audio Integration

Videos come with built-in sound that matches the scene, like background music or effects, adding immersion without extra effort from the user.

Using voice with Grok 4 imagine is an insane experience. The meme game will never be the same. You need to get Grok Heavy now. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fpJIJ3fTZn — Tetsuo (@tetsuoai) August 2, 2025

Impressive performance details

Grok Imagine delivers lightning-fast results, often producing videos in under 10 seconds, which is a huge leap over slower competitors. Testers have praised its ability to handle complex prompts with high fidelity, creating professional-grade content that rivals paid video services. In benchmarks, it outperforms similar tools in speed and quality, making it a top choice for time-poor creators.

The AI’s understanding of nuances, like cultural references or specific styles, results in outputs that feel tailored and innovative. Users report minimal glitches, with the tool improving through ongoing updates from xAI.

“The Grok Imagine AI video generator creates professional videos in 6 seconds. Videos that used to cost $5000 now cost nothing.” Julian Goldie, AI Expert, LinkedIn Contributor.

Made this in Imagine on Grok. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/spGL7iI9x3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 3, 2025

Availability in Australia

Australians can access Grok Imagine via the X app on iOS or Android, or through grok.com, with the feature rolling out progressively. You’ll need an X Premium subscription or higher for full access, and early beta spots are prioritised for active users. Check the Grok settings in your app to join the waitlist if needed.

Pricing starts from the SuperGrok plan, but for exact details in Australian dollars, visit the official site as rates may vary.

Why this matters for Content Creators

With Imagine, X is positioning itself as a hub for AI-driven creativity, potentially boosting user engagement on the platform. It’s not just about fun; businesses can use it for quick ads or prototypes, saving time and resources.

As AI evolves, tools like this democratise high-end production, letting Aussies compete globally in digital content.

For more information, head to https://x.ai/grok