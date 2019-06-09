Xbox Elite Controller v2 picks up USB-C, 40hrs of battery life

During Microsoft’s E3 press conference, they have announced the Xbox Elite controller is getting an update. The first generation came out in 2015, so 4 years later, it was well due for a refresh.

The Elite Controller for Xbox One picks up new adjustable tension thumbsticks. This enables you to control the force required for the analog input, giving you more control than ever.





The top triggers get a redesigned grip to ensure you never slip off the throttle.

Previously the Elite controller had 2 profile options, in V2 that gets boosted to 3 custom profiles.

There’s new Bluetooth connections, making it easy to connect to devices (like the new Apple TV for example). In this generation, Microsoft are finally moving their controller to the USB-C standard. This means it’ll be easier to charge, given most of us have USB-C cables beside the bed, at the office desk and more.

Now with up to 40 hours of battery life, you won’t need to charge as often and are less likely to have the batteries die during a game. Microsoft have also changed the internal battery, to a replaceable one, meaning you could have one being charged (on a dock), while playing. When the battery does die, you simply switch it out.

If you’re sold and want to get yourself one, the Elite Controller Series 2, is coming to most countries in November this year.