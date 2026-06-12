Xbox Games Showcase 2026: everything that was announced

The Xbox Games Showcase concluded this week, and it was epic. It was everything I wanted and then some. After years of platform strategy debates and questions about what the future of Xbox actually looks like, Microsoft delivered what I wanted most: games. Lots of them. From beloved franchises making long-awaited returns to brand-new adventures and a surprising hardware reveal, this year’s showcase felt like a celebration of everything that makes Xbox special. Rather than ranking the biggest announcements, I’ve ranked all the announcements in roughly my favourite order.

A New Xbox Console

Let’s start with the hardware. Maybe not my most favourite ever announcement, but it’s pretty high up there. Xbox celebrated its 25th anniversary by unveiling a stunning limited-edition console inspired by the original translucent green aesthetic that helped define the brand in its early days. I’m a sucker for nostalgia when it’s done right, and this feels like the perfect blend of modern hardware and classic Xbox identity. In a showcase packed with games, it was a reminder that Xbox still understands the emotional connection players have with the platform.

The Elder Scrolls Online

No, we didn’t get Elder Scrolls VI, but The Elder Scrolls Online continues to prove why it’s one of the most successful MMORPGs around. I’m a huge ESO fan, and you can read all about the new updates in my previous ESO post. Just glad it’s all coming to Xbox. The return of the Thieves Guild brings back one of the game’s most beloved factions, while the promise of new story content and adventures gives long-time players plenty to look forward to. It’s impressive to see a game more than a decade old still finding meaningful ways to expand its world.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond

Who doesn’t love this nostalgic purple dragon? This might have been one of the biggest surprises of the entire showcase for me. Spyro is finally back with an all-new adventure, and honestly, it feels long overdue. The colourful worlds, whimsical tone, and free-flying gameplay instantly captured the magic that made the purple dragon such an icon in the first place. Seeing Toys for Bob return to the franchise gives me a lot of confidence that this will be more than just a nostalgia play.

Age of Empires IV: Raiders of the North

Okay, this is one of my all-time favourite games, ever since I got a CD out of a cereal packet. Long time strategy fans had plenty to celebrate with the announcement of Raiders of the North expansion for Age of Empires IV. While it might not have generated the same headlines as some of the blockbuster reveals, Age of Empires continues to be one of Microsoft’s strongest franchises. New campaigns, factions, and content keep the game feeling fresh, and it’s great to see Xbox continuing to invest in one of PC gaming’s most iconic series.

Fable

Every time Fable appears, it somehow manages to look even better. Playground Games has clearly taken its time with this reboot, and the latest trailer showcased a world packed with personality, humour, and charm. Albion looks gorgeous, but what excites me most is that it still feels unmistakably like Fable. In an era where many RPGs take themselves incredibly seriously, Fable’s willingness to be quirky and fun feels refreshing.

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo remains one of Xbox’s most important franchises, and Halo: Campaign Evolved looks like a fantastic way to celebrate its legacy. Revisiting one of gaming’s most influential campaigns with modern visuals and new gameplay additions feels like a smart move. For long-time fans it’s a chance to relive one of the greatest shooters ever made, while newer players get an opportunity to experience why Master Chief became such a legendary character.

Metro 2039

The Metro series has always excelled at atmosphere, and I loved played Metro 2033 back in the day. The new Metro 2039 looks set to continue on the tradition. The glimpse we got during the showcase was dark, tense, and absolutely stunning. Between the haunting environments and survival-focused gameplay, this already feels like one of the most immersive experiences coming in 2027. If you’re a fan of story-driven shooters, this one deserves to be on your radar.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 update

Every time I think Microsoft Flight Simulator can’t get any more impressive, the team finds a way to surprise me. This latest update focuses on America’s national parks, showcasing some of the most beautiful natural landscapes on the planet. It also includes National Championship Air Races. It’s a reminder that Flight Simulator isn’t just a game anymore. It’s also one of the most incredible digital tourism experiences available today.

Sea of Thieves: Season 20

Sea of Thieves continues to evolve in fascinating ways. It’s one of those games that you need the right crew to play with. Now, we’ve got some insight into what’s arriving with the new season. The new Custom Seas update gives players even more control over the kinds of adventures they want to create and experience. Rare has spent years listening to its community and building on what players love, and this feels like another step in that direction. The creativity this could unlock is enormous.

Minecraft Dungeons II

The original Minecraft Dungeons was a surprisingly fun take on the dungeon-crawler genre, and the sequel looks bigger and more ambitious in every way. More enemies, more loot, more environments, and more opportunities to play with friends sounds like a winning formula to me. It’s also another example of how Minecraft has evolved far beyond a single game into an entire universe of experiences.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty is one of those franchises that doesn’t need much introduction, but Modern Warfare 4 still managed to generate plenty of excitement. The new DMZ-focused experience looks particularly interesting, expanding on one of the more innovative ideas the series has introduced in recent years. Whether you’re here for the campaign, multiplayer, or extraction-style gameplay, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Gears of War: E-Day

If there was one trailer that truly stole the show, it might have been Gears of War: E-Day. Going back to Emergence Day and showing the origins of the Locust invasion feels like the perfect way to refresh the franchise. The visuals were incredible, the action looked brutal, and seeing a younger Marcus Fenix instantly brought back memories of why I fell in love with Gears in the first place. And it’s coming earlier than expected with an open beta starting on August 6.

Persona 6

After years of waiting, Persona 6 is finally real. As an anime fan, I enjoyed the graphics and animation of Persona 4, but Persona 6 looks a fair bit different. The teaser didn’t reveal much, but Atlus has built so much goodwill with the series that simply seeing the announcement was enough to get fans excited. The darker tone shown in the reveal has me incredibly curious about where the series is heading next, and I can’t wait to learn more.

Senua

Ninja Theory’s surprise reveal of Senua was one of the most intriguing moments of the showcase. While it isn’t being positioned as Hellblade III, it clearly continues exploring the world and character that players have come to love, and it is set after the events of Hellblade II. The studio has consistently delivered some of the most visually impressive and emotionally powerful experiences in gaming, and this looks set to continue that trend.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Relevations

But can it play DOOM? It’s one of those iconic games that never really goes away and now DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations is here. The Revelations expansion looks like it’s doubling down on everything that makes modern DOOM so enjoyable: fast-paced combat, incredible weapons, and absolutely ridiculous levels of chaos. Sometimes you just want to rip through demons, and DOOM continues to be the best at delivering exactly that.

Clockwork Revolution

I saved Clockwork Revolution until last because this trailer introduced us to Morgan’s gang. Every time this game appears, it somehow looks even more impressive. The blend of steampunk aesthetics, RPG mechanics, player choice, and time manipulation immediately grabs my attention. It has shades of BioShock Infinite, but it’s clearly building its own identity. If Xbox was looking for a brand-new franchise to get people talking, I think they’ve found it.

Other announcements

There are tonnes of other announcements from the showcase including another first-party studio game in the form of State of Decay 3. There were also world premiere showcases of new games from Xbox partners, including Bag Magpie, Castlevania, Crazy Taxi, The Magicians: The Devil’s Deal, Resonance: A Plague Legacy, Valor Mortis, Vivarium, Where Winds Meet, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, and Fallout 76 updates.

It’s safe to say this is one of the biggest Xbox reveals, and I’m sure fans have a lot of look forward to this year and beyond. What’s your favourite announcement, and what are you excited for?