Xbox goes mobile with the ROG Xbox Ally portable console, just days after the Switch 2 is released

Have you ever wanted to play your Xbox games out and about? Overnight at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase 2025 event, they announced new Xbox hardware that’ll let you do exactly that.

Microsoft and ASUS have joined forces in a landmark collaboration, unveiling a new line of handheld gaming PCs that promise to deliver the best of both ROG and Xbox. The new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are designed to offer a seamless and powerful portable PC gaming experience, with an interface and feature set optimised for dedicated handheld gameplay.

By integrating Xbox’s ecosystem directly into ROG’s proven hardware, they are aiming to provide a compelling alternative for gamers who want to take their entire library on the go, without being tied to a single storefront.

This is an Xbox, brought to life by ROG.

The standout feature of the new Ally devices is the ability to boot directly into a full-screen Xbox experience. This custom interface is inspired by the console dashboard and is specifically optimized for handheld gaming, making it easy to jump straight into your games without navigating a traditional Windows desktop.

You can stream titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming, play your owned games remotely from your console, or download and play PC games natively. With support for Xbox Play Anywhere, your game saves, add-ons, and achievements will seamlessly sync across your devices.

Two Tiers of Power

To cater to different types of gamers, the ROG Xbox Ally will be available in two distinct models.

ROG Xbox Ally

The standard ROG Xbox Ally is positioned as the essential handheld for a wide range of players. It is powered by an ultra-efficient AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, paired with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. This combination, along with a 60Wh battery, is designed for extended gaming sessions with impressive battery life.

ROG Xbox Ally X

For those who demand the ultimate in performance, the ROG Xbox Ally X is the flagship model. It boasts the all-new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, a massive 24GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB of storage. The upgraded 80Whr battery ensures you can play demanding AAA titles for hours on end.

A key feature exclusive to the Ally X is the inclusion of impulse triggers. These provide independent haptic vibrations in each trigger, offering a more immersive and nuanced level of feedback during gameplay, similar to what you’d find in a dedicated console controller.

Technical Specs

The flagship ROG Xbox Ally X offers the top tier of performance. There’s no hiding that these specs offer a serious improvement over that offered by the recently released Switch 2. This is likely to appeal to ‘serious’ gamers, rather than the more casual gamer.

Core Components

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor

AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor Graphics: AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics with AI Boost

AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics with AI Boost Memory (RAM): 24GB LPDDR5X-8000

24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD (user upgradeable)

Display

Screen Size: 7-inch

7-inch Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080)

FHD (1920 x 1080) Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Panel Type: IPS Touchscreen

IPS Touchscreen Refresh Rate: 120Hz with FreeSync™ Premium

120Hz with FreeSync™ Premium Brightness: 500 nits

500 nits Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC Anti-Reflection coating

Input & Controls

Triggers: Left & Right Impulse Triggers

Left & Right Impulse Triggers Bumpers: Left & Right bumpers

Left & Right bumpers Buttons: ABXY, D-Pad, Xbox button, View, Menu, Command Center, Library button

ABXY, D-Pad, Xbox button, View, Menu, Command Center, Library button Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analog sticks

2 x full-size analog sticks Back Buttons: 2 x assignable back buttons

2 x assignable back buttons Haptics: HD Haptics

HD Haptics Gyro: 6-Axis IMU

Connectivity & Ports

USB Ports: 1x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.0, and Thunderbolt 4 compatibility) 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0)

Card Reader: 1x UHS-II microSD card reader

1x UHS-II microSD card reader Audio: 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.4

Audio

Speakers: Dual Smart Amp front-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual Smart Amp front-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos Microphone: AI noise-canceling array microphone

Battery & Power

Battery: 80Wh

80Wh Charging: 65W AC Adapter (included)

Physical Dimensions

Weight: 715g

715g Dimensions: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm

More Than Just Xbox

While the experience is clearly optimised for Xbox, these devices are true Windows 11 gaming PCs at their core and actually runs Windows 11 Home. This means you are not locked into a single ecosystem. You can access and play games from other PC storefronts like Steam, the Epic Games Store, and more.

The aggregated gaming library is a smart touch, bringing together all your supported games from various platforms into one unified interface. This eliminates the need to jump between different launchers to find what you want to play.

One strange omission appears to be a lack of mobile connectivity, with no mention of 4G/5G connectivity. This means you’ll need to be on WiFi if you want to leverage Xbox game streaming.

Price and Availability

Both the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are slated for an Australian release ahead of Christmas this year. While official local pricing is yet to be announced, we can make an educated guess based on the current market.

The recently released ROG Ally X (2024) launched in Australia for A$1,599. Given the premium specifications of the new ROG Xbox Ally X, including its next-gen AMD Ryzen AI processor and impulse triggers, it’s expected to launch in a similar price bracket, likely starting at A$1,599.

The standard ROG Xbox Ally, with its more modest specifications, will likely be positioned to be more accessible. Considering the original high-end ROG Ally launched at A$1,299, a price point between A$1,299 and A$1,399 for the standard Xbox model seems probable, creating a clear two-tier strategy for ASUS and Microsoft.

For more information, head to https://rog.asus.com/content/rog-xbox-ally/