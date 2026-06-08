Xbox leans hard into nostalgia with translucent green Series X25 and controller

Microsoft just went full retro at the Xbox Games Showcase. If you grew up gaming in the early 2000s, you’ll fondly remember the semi-transparent devices that were trendy in that generation.

To celebrate a quarter century of gaming history, the company unveiled a stunning throwback hardware lineup that channels the absolute peak era of translucent plastic.

The newly announced Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console and matching Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition are an explicit love letter to the original translucent green halo consoles that defined the brand’s early aesthetic.

It is a move that blends the modern, high-performance hardware of the Series X with the transparent, radioactive-looking styling that dominated late-nineties and early-2000s tech.

While I love the design as a standalone product, my only issue is that all the hardcore players who are the target demographic for this will have already owned an Xbox Series X and have been enjoying it for years. Outside the design, there should be a performance improvement to justify a changeover.

For those that don’t understand the hype behind the new Xbox Series X25 console pic.twitter.com/W33gew6Ox4 — Blue Thunder 🔜Summer Game Fest (@BlueThunderReal) June 7, 2026

Transparent green is officially back

The star of the show is undeniably the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console. Microsoft has taken the monolithic form factor of the Series X and wrapped it in a beautiful, translucent green outer shell. This lets you see some of the internal geometry and shielding of the machine, giving it a high-tech, mechanical look that feels both futuristic and deeply nostalgic.

On the front of the console, the classic text reads Xbox 25, marking the milestone in a clean, minimalist font. The power button glows with that familiar, iconic green hue, throwing it right back to the original console launch when that vibrant green hue first hit our living rooms.

Microsoft says the console is scheduled to arrive in November 2026. While local Australian pricing has not been locked in yet, limited edition hardware variants like this typically carry a premium over the standard console pricing, so expect it to sit above the current A$799 baseline for the standard 1TB model.

Given how quickly transparent special editions tend to vanish from store shelves, you will want to move fast when pre-orders inevitably open down under.

A controller that lets you see the internals

If you do not want to drop the cash on an entire new console setup, Microsoft is also releasing the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition as a standalone purchase. This accessory is dropping slightly earlier than the console, with an official release date locked in for October 2026.

The controller is a masterclass in nostalgic design details. The entire front shell features the same translucent green finish, but the real magic is on the flip side. For the first time on an official modern Xbox controller, you can see entirely through the back case and the battery door. Peek through the plastic, and you will spot a classic Xbox logo embedded directly into the internal architecture.

It does not stop at the plastic casing. Microsoft has brought forward the original colour palette for the face buttons, meaning you get the classic green, blue, yellow, and red ABXY layout rather than the monochrome accents found on standard modern pads. The main Xbox guide button also glows with the bright, original green colorway, offering a satisfying visual pop every time you power up the system.

A showcase built on legacy franchises

The reveal trailer leaned incredibly heavily into the brand’s history, soundtracked by The Crystal Method’s iconic electronic track, Name of the Game, which soundtracked many early gaming sessions. The trailer kicks off with the original, mechanical Xbox startup animation and sound before transitioning through a heavily stylised 2000s bedroom filled with CRT televisions, original game cases, and vintage gaming magazines.

The hardware reveal was cleverly woven alongside footage from some of the biggest franchises that built the platform over the last 25 years. We saw clips of Halo: Campaign Evolved, the upcoming Fable reboot, and Gears of War: E-Day, showing a clear line from the games that put the original green box on the map to the titles driving the ecosystem forward today.

Microsoft clearly understands the emotional connection players have with the physical hardware of their youth. In an era where consumer electronics are dominated by safe, sterile slabs of grey, white, and black plastic, a return to the bold, experimental design choices of the turn of the millennium is a breath of fresh air.

We will keep an eye out for local Australian retailer listings, pre-order windows, and final A$ pricing as we edge closer to the October and November 2026 release dates.

For more information, head to Xbox

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