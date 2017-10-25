Xbox ‘Stay and Play’ lets Sydney experience Xbox One X ahead of release

The Xbox One X is coming out on November 7th and to get people excited, Microsoft Australia are creating a 2-story popup building known as Xbox Stay N’ Play. This is a unique, gaming-themed sleepover experience that will give its guests unhindered access to the Xbox One X, days before its official launch.

If you’re around Pirrama Park, Pyrmont (in Sydney) then be sure you drop by and check out the first-of-its-kind establishment. It’ll be open to fans from Friday 3rd November until Sunday 5th November. Inside there’s 4 themed suites that showcase some of the biggest and most popular games available on the console. These include Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Minecraft.

You’ll check-in using your Xbox Gamertag (or create a new one on site) and have access to:

A private themed suite for you and a friend to play the Xbox One X, ahead of launch

Super high resolution 4K HDR televisions for super sharp and smooth gameplay

Dolby Atmos enabled headsets for crystal clear, cinema quality immersive audio

Full selection of Xbox One X Enhanced Games, available from our Gold Standard concierge

Clearly this will be popular among Xbox fans, so its important to reserve your place (reservations are now open). Those fast enough can even secure overnight accommodation, with check-in at 8pm and check out the following morning at 8am. Suites will also be available for daytime usage with fans able to book a two-hour slot for them and a friend.

With demand for sleepovers expected to be high, the Xbox Stay N’ Play will also feature a lobby offering walk-in gameplay from 8am until 8pm each day.