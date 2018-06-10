Xbox reveals first glimpse at new apparel range ahead of E3 keynote

This week is gaming week, with the industry’s biggest conference, E3 Expo taking place in Los Angeles. In the last week we’d heard rumours Microsoft were launching an actual apparel range for fans to show their support for the platform. Now the day before Microsoft’s big keynote at E3 2018, we get a first look at the new clothing line.

The picture posted on the Xbox Twitter account reveals t-shirts and caps will be available as part of the collection. These introduce a new [XBOX] logo along with the tradition X in a circle from the console and controller.

The design is simple and effective and follows the path of many other clothing lines of being more minimal than elaborate. Personally I would love to see full Halo themed hoodies and how about making those Xbox Onezies available for all.

A list games like Call of Duty have already done a great job of delivering merchandise to fans, extending the revenue chain for the brand, while also assisting with the publicity. It remains to be seen if Xbox fans are as passionate about the console and the platform as they are about showing off their love for individual titles.

Personally I think Microsoft does have a good story to tell with a number of first party (or acquired) franchises like Halo, Forza, Gears of War, Minecraft, Crackdown and now State of Decay that could all serve as opportunities to be sold in clothing form as well as the games themselves, increasing the overall revenue per gamer.

Here’s the full (very busy) schedule for Xbox at E3. We’ll let you do the timezone conversions.. spoiler, if you’re in AEST, you’ll need a good alarm clock.