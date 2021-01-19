Xiaomi Himo C26 Electric Bike with 25km/hr top speed and 100km range, launches in Australia

The Xiaomi Himo C26 electric bike is now available in Australian. While most of the excitement around electric vehicles and charging infrastructure focuses on passenger cars, all modes of transport are going electric and this is yet another example of an all-electric future.

This bike not only looks great, but the Xiaomi Himo C26 e-bike also has great specs to make it a compelling commuter bike, capable of some off-road activity, with enough battery to enable longer rides.

Designed to a be a luxurious e-bike that can travel distances of up to 100km guaranteeing longer commutes. The Xiaomi Himo Electric Bike C26 features two driving modes mechanical and hybrid.

When it comes to braking, the front and rear disc brakes enable the bike to stop in just 4 meters on a dry road and 6 meters in the wet. The Xiaomi Himo C26 can easily pedal assist accelerate to 25 km per hour and is designed for a maximum weight of up to 100 kg.

The Xiaomi Himo C26 is priced at $1799 and is available now.

“E-bikes are a greener choice causing less greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring the future of our world. With the government making the way for more bike tracks we will only see an increase in e-bike sales” George Saad, Chief Operating Officer of Panmi.

Some e-bikes look like science fiction projects, but fortunately Xiaomi have gone with a more conventional mountain bike look. Featuring a strong metal frame and large wheels, its durable enough to ride on all terrains.

If you do a bit of riding at night, or early morning, there’s a built-in white light above the front wheel for ultimate visibility and a red light behind the seat to ensure utmost safety.

The Xiaomi Himo C26 is also equipped with an inflator pump to ensure your tires are always fully pumped.

The key feature of the Xiaomi Himo C26 is its large power reserve – a very generous 10Ah battery which allows for up to 100km on a single charge of electric assisted riding, or using purely electric propulsion, you’ll get around 60km.

When it comes time to charge, the Xiaomi Himo C26 takes around 5-6 hours to fully charge. For those using it daily, this makes an overnight charge practical and it’ll be ready for you in the morning.

The bike charges from a standard 240v wall outlet and you can see the charger at Panmi.com.au

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Himo C26 is priced at A$1799, available now at JB HI-FI and for more information visit Panmi. The bike is available in a choice of two colours, white or grey and personally I love the cleanness of the white finish.

Xiaomi Himo C26 Specs

We know the details are important to the buying decision, so below is a table of the specs of the bike.

Size 174 x 66 x 105cm Weight 25kg Max Load 100kg Max Speed 25km/h Max Range 100km Voltage 48V Capacity 10Ah Motor 250W Charging Time 5-6 hours Battery Life 650 cycles to 80% capacity Water Resistance IPX7











