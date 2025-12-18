Christmas gift guide for the whole family, including your techy friends

We are a week out from Christmas 2025 every year, Xmas rolls around, and we all pretend we’ve got gift-giving under control… right up until we’re panic-scrolling tabs full of “best gifts” lists that all somehow recommend the same boring stuff. Not this time.

This guide is for the people who tinker, build, stream, game, roll dice, ride or drive things, solder things they absolutely didn’t need to solder, and get genuinely excited about blinking LEDs and clever tech. Whether you’re shopping for a maker, a content creator, a tiny human with big imagination, or the kind of nerd who reads spec sheets for fun, I’ve rounded up gifts that are fun, thoughtful, and genuinely cool, the kind that spark joy and curiosity when they’re unwrapped.

For the builders and makers

Do you have someone in your life who thrives on tinkering, prototyping, and turning late-night ideas into very real (and very noisy) creations, then we have you covered.

The absolute must have item for every builder in your life is the eufyMake E1 UV printer. It’s not something you buy for everyone, starting around A$4,500, however, there’s a huge sale happening on their website, and it’s the kind of present you can make some of your money back on. Not to mention you’d be the absolute ultimate Santa for 2025.

The eufyMake can produce gorgeous prints with beautiful texture. (Photo: TechAU)

One of the biggest platforms to unleash your creativity is 3D printers. When I was in a store recently, they were almost completely sold out of filament. It seems there’s quite a lot of demand in this category right now. This is not exactly surprising given the impressive capabilities of the latest printers. These are now far superior to models from just a few years ago.

3D printers in 2025 can offer auto bed levelling, auto filament changover, multi-colour printing, mobile app support, direct touchscreen interfaces to control the printer and even switch print heads for different resolutions. They often come in enclosures to keep the noise down and the printer running longer, with controlled airflow ensuring optimal temperatures.

If you have a loved one, a friend, or even a colleague who is creative on computers or into making their own creations, this could be a perfect complement to those ambitions.

The one I’m reviewing currently is the BambuLab H2C 3D Printer. While the full review is coming soon, I can highly recommend it if you have the dollars to splurge. This is certainly a dream present and one for those with large budgets, as this costs A$3,699.00.

For those on a budget, you may get a little bit more creative, understand the favourite filament type (PLA usually) and buy them a colour they don’t have.

Typically, these are around $30 at retail locations like JB Hi-Fi. Alternatively, for those friends who already have a 3D printer, you could look at a subscription to an AI service that allows you to create 3D models using plain English, then turn them into reality.

For content creators

Content creation has exploded over the years, and if you have a content creator in the family or your circle of friends, it can be tricky to buy for them. We have you covered with some of the coolest creator tech on offer. If you have someone who loves to create content, why not get them something they are going to use almost every day.

For the content creators live-streaming from their computer, or even those who want to up their video calls, you can’t go past buying them the Elgato 4K Facecam. It’ll make their videos so much more crisp and is still currently on sale at Amazon for $249 AUD (that’s 14% off!).

The Elgato Facecam 4K looks slick, and suits any setup. (Photo: TechAU)

Do you have a content creator who likes filming on their phone? Why not get them the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra if you are looking for a lightweight, affordable option (now $229 AUD, that’s 23% off), or go for the Hohem iSteady M7 if they want full control over their filming. You can still grab the latter for $399 AUD from JB Hi-Fi.

You might like to consider an SD card which makes a great stocking stuffer for content creators as they can capture more content with a storage card. The SanDisk Creator microSD cards start at $24.99 AUD for 128GB which falls into most people’s realm of affordability.

For the video editors, you can’t go wrong with grabbing the Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro or DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor. Your gift recipient will thank you for making their workflow more speedy, and therefore more time to spend with you. Plus for video editors wanting to save lots of content, think about grabbing them an external hard drive for all their wonderful content. SanDisk has 500GB portal SSDs starting at just A$99, they have come in wonderful colours, including Sky Blue.

Both these items make great upgrades for video editors (Photo: techAU)

DJI Osmo Pocket 3

This is the undisputed portable, stabilised camera for 2025. It’s a tiny, handheld 4K camera with a built-in 3-axis gimbal that produces cinema-quality footage. It’s perfect for vloggers because the 1-inch sensor handles low light like a dream. Amazon has a 29% discount right now, dropping this to $800.95.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

For those who live-stream or edit video, this is a game-changer. It features 15 customizable LCD keys that can trigger anything from scene changes to complex editing macros. It usually retails for A$229, but Amazon has it for 16% off, making it just $201.42.

DJI Neo 2 drone

This year, DJI updated their entry-level drone, the DJI Neo, releasing version 2 loaded with a bunch of updates. For the creator who is always on the move, the DJI Neo is a great option for solo production. The drone tips the scales at just 135g and is a palm-sized drone that removes the complexity of flight by offering controller-free operation and seamless palm takeoff and landing, allowing you to capture footage with a single button press.

It’s specifically engineered for social media, featuring AI subject tracking that follows you effortlessly while cycling or walking, and is ready for TikTok and Reels without the need for cropping.

At approximately A$299 (or roughly A$459 for the Fly More Combo), it’s an affordable, high-impact upgrade that fits perfectly into any creator’s gear bag.

For kids and family

Christmas magic is often felt the most by the kids, so you absolutely want to get them something good. But it can also be terrifying buying for kids and family. There are so many toys that are adorable but outdated. Cool, but breaks in five minutes, and almost impossible to predict if one kid will like it or not. We have you covered with great gifts for kids and kids at heart.

First on your list of giving, if you have any kids in the near vicinity, is Just Dance 2026. This year, Ubisoft partnered with BBC Studios to bring Bluey to the game. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who is expecting to have children in the house during Christmas.

The adults will have fun laughing at one another as they attempt the moves, and the kids will wear themselves out, giving the grown-ups some quiet time in the evening. One of the best things about Just Dance 2026, is that you can purchase it directly from the Nintendo eShop if you have access to the console, or head over to the EB Games website and purchase the digital code right away, meaning you don’t even have to go into the shop! And it’s only A$34.97 (down from A$69.95) so it’s affordable for almost everyone.

Bluey is available in Just Dance 2026, and you’ll have hours of entertainment ready to go. (Photo: TechAU)

Another great present for kids and family is the Disney Lorcana board game. It has all the charm and colour you’d expect from a Disney production. Lorcana’s biggest win isn’t just that it’s fun; it’s inclusive. If you’ve ever wanted to play card or board games but thought they were too complicated, Lorcana is the place to start. It’s approachable enough for beginners but still offers depth for those who love a bit of deck-building strategy. Even parents who’ve never picked up a trading card in their lives can sit down and play with their kids and genuinely enjoy it.

The starter pack is A$39.99, and can be purchased from The Disney Store, Good Games, or Amazon AU. If you’re buying for someone who already has Lorcana, booster packs and other kits are a perfect add-on. Head to Amazon AU, EB Games, The Disney Store, or Good Games. But remember to get in early since many Lorcana sets and kits are already sold out. And no one wants a sad Disney fan this Christmas.

The aim of the game is to get to 20 Lore points, and any card can be used as “ink” which lets you play cards a certain ink level. (Photo: TechAU)

For tabletop players

From keyboards that glow like a neon disco to controllers that feel like an extension of their own hands, these gifts are built to level up their game, whether you’re playing video gamers, or aceing your next work meeting.

And, if you know what kind of game they are into, your job is super easy. Are they into Magic: The Gathering? Great, grab them a booster pack from the Final Fantasy, Aetherdrift, Edge of Eternities, Spiderman, or Avatar: The Last Airbender sets. These were all released this year and are still very popular sets. You can grab booster packs starting from around A$12.95, and they are even available at EB Games, making them easy to track down.

Magic: The Gathering cards make great gifts because it doesn’t matter if you have double ups. (Photo: TechAU)

There are some other really cool tabletop games for your nerdy gamer friends and family. GoChess is a perfect blend of technology and the physical, with a chessboard that makes you a better player. Caught in the Rain is a new solo tabletop game that you can easily play with friends, too, teaming up to complete the adventure. Plus, this one is from an Australian Studio, which means you’re supporting local.

It’s the perfect gift for those wanting to get into tabletop games too, with the digital edition only costing A$25, or the physical copy for A$60. Go and check out their gift bundles too.

This is a fun game which can be played solo, or as a group trying to solve a mystery. (Photo: TechAU)

For computer users, not just gamers

Let’s start with the peripherals, and first the mouse. If you’re looking to grab a new mouse for a special gamer, then you’ll want to consider the budget. The two we looked at this year are around the same price and are for pro level gamers: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro at A$299.95 and Razer Basilisk V3 Pro35K for A$279.95. If you want something a little cheaper, maybe for an entry-level gamer, go for the Razer DeathAdder Essential. It’s only A$49.95 and is a great start for newer gamers.

If you are looking for keyboards, then you have a few options. Firstly, work out if you want a tenkeyless (TKL) one (without the numberpad), or a full-sized keyboard. A tenkeyless keyboard is much cheaper than a full-sized one, and can come in more colours.

For example, Razer has a few TKLs on the market, and Corsair has some stunning versions. My personal favourite TKL at the moment is the MCHOSE ACE 68 Air HE. It comes in around A$129, so it’s nowhere near as expensive as others on the market, and it looks beautiful.

Beautiful, lightweight, and has a great amount of backlighting. (Photo: TechAU)

Next, headphones. If you’re looking to buy a new headset, there are a few choices to make. Do you want earbuds or headphones? For earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the Soundcore P41i earbuds. They are perfect for everyday, and at only $99.99 AUD (with the current $50 AUD off on the website), they are a great steal. Next, if you’re looking for headphones, the Razer Kitty Kraken V3 headphones are a great buy. They are a little on the pricey side, so save these for someone special. They even come in a limited edition Gengar version if your recipient is a Pokémon fan.

And finally, the big one: monitors. Be prepared to spend here, because monitors aren’t cheap. If you want to go ultra futuristic, you can’t go past the Samsung Odyssey 3D 4K gaming monitor. Samsung is pushing the boundaries of technology with this one, offering full 3D immersion.

It’s a little gimmicky, so you probably don’t want to purchase it as a primary monitor, but if you’re looking for something special, this is it. For gamers, opt for one of the Samsung Odyssey OLED monitors, and for the workers, you can’t go past the Samsung Smart Monitor M9 or ViewFinity S80D. Both are great choices for modern professionals.

The Samsung Odyssey G6 shows stunning colours. (Photo: TechAU).

For the video gamers

We all know a video gamer… the ones that treat every respawn like a second chance and every loot drop like Christmas morning. Do you have those people in your life who seem to be obsessed with games, and you have no idea what to get them? The gear above can be great to help level up their game, but what if you want actual games? Gamers can be easy to buy for: game codes are digital, and you can buy Steam gift cards almost anywhere, even your local Woolies. If you want to buy something specific, think about a The Elder Scrolls Online Plus code, or even a Final Fantasy XIV Game Time Code. The former can be gifted in game, and the latter can be purchased directly from the Square Enix store.

Otherwise, if you’re looking for game merch, dropping into EB Games, Big W, or Kmart always provide surprisingly good gamer buys. There’s also one great stocking stuffer you can grab this year, and that’s the ÆRTHLINGS cubes. They are only $10 AUD each and are the perfect blend of gamer and technology and encourage people to be social, what more could you want?! Grab them from EB Games, Big W, Toymate, and Target.

The cubes are super colourful and a lot of fun. They make great stocking stuffers. (Photo: TechAU)

Consoles are always a great idea, but can be expensive. Instead, check out the Razer Kishi, which can turn any phone or tablet into a full console. It’s also much more affordable than a brand-new console. If you’re buying for someone with a Nintendo Switch, consider a travel case, or controller quad charger. They are only A$15 and A$28 respectively and can be bought from EB Games, but these prices are only for Christmas so get in quick.

Don’t forget there’s an array of gaming-related vouchers for Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo or Steam avaiable.

For all the tech nerds (that’s all of us right?)

Purchasing Christmas presents for tech nerds on your list is easy. It’s all about gadgets that make life brighter, louder, and slightly more ridiculous. If you have a friend or family member who is ALWAYS, and I mean always, running out of phone power, you need to get them the Anker Laptop Power Bank. It can charge up to four devices at once, and can power your phone at least twice over. It has built-in cords so you never have to remember one of those either.

The device has two built-in power cords so you never need to remember multiple items. (Photo: TechAU)

Next for your techy gift recipient, lights. Anything that flashes, pulses, and the more the better. Govee has a range of really cool lights out right now, including the Govee Neon Rope Light, back lighting for your TV, and a customisable Pixel Light. There are even Govee Christmas tree lights that are only $89 AUD which make your Christmas tree look gorgeous.

And you can’t go past the Keychron Big Kitty Paw Key. At only $59 AUD, it’s a great present for the gamers, nerds, and techies alike.

Giant key cap for all your nerdy antics. (Photo: TechAU)

For the riders and drivers

Segway Ninebot Max G3

Personal mobility has seen a major upgrade in 2025, and Segway-Ninebot remains the gold standard. Whether you are buying for a serious commuter or someone looking for their first “last-mile” solution, these two models represent the best of the year.

For the person who wants the absolute best, the Segway-Ninebot Max G3 is the undisputed king of the footpaths. It builds on the legendary “Max” heritage but adds a level of polish we haven’t seen before. The standout feature this year is the AirLock system, which uses your phone’s Bluetooth to automatically lock and unlock the scooter as you approach—no more fumbling with codes or keys. It also features a new Apple Find My integration, giving owners peace of mind. With a range of up to 70km and a “Flash Charge” system that gets you back on the road in record time, it is the ultimate “Tesla of scooters” for those with a larger budget.

Segway has some great deals for Christmas, like 18% off the price of a MAX G3, making the price A$1,799.

Segway-Ninebot E3 Pro

If you love the Segway quality but need to keep the spend under $1,000, look no further than the Segway-Ninebot E3 Pro. This is our top recommendation for those on a budget who don’t want to sacrifice safety or reliability. It’s lighter and more portable than the Max G3, making it perfect for throwing in the boot of a car or taking on the train.

Despite the lower price point, it still features a punchy motor that handles moderate inclines with ease and includes a bright integrated headlight for safe night riding. It’s the smart, sensible, and stylish choice for students or casual weekend riders.

The Segway Ninebot E3 Pro is priced at A$999 at JB Hi-Fi and has the advantage of being a known brand. Please avoid the AliExpress specials that can be a fire risk, buying a reputable product that meets Australian standards is definitely the move.

Get Christmas shopping

If you haven’t started Christmas shopping, now you have no excuse. Get Christmas shopping done early and give gifts that actually excite. Whether you’re buying for a maker, a gamer, a tiny human with big imagination, or a tech-obsessed friend, there’s something on this list to light up their holiday. These gifts aren’t just presents — they’re experiences, inspiration, and a little bit of magic in a box. So wrap them up, watch the smiles, and enjoy knowing you nailed it this year.