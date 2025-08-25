Xpeng’s v5.8.0 OTA Software Update, Lane Centering remains active even when driver inputs steering

Vehicle ownership in 2025 comes with an expectation that your vehicle gets regular software updates and improves the features and functionality over time.

One of the newer entrants into the Australian market, XPENG, has commenced the global rollout of its latest over-the-air (OTA) software update, XOS 5.8.0. This marks the third major update from the EV manufacturer in 2025, bringing a collection of new features and clever refinements for owners around the world, including here in Australia.

The update places a strong emphasis on user feedback, delivering localised improvements to intelligent driving, in-cabin comfort, and personalisation. It builds on XPENG’s commitment to regularly enhancing the user experience through meaningful software updates.

New features in XOS 5.8.0

Intelligent driving upgrade

XPENG is introducing a new Human-Machine Co-Driving feature, which allows the Lane Centering Control (LCC) to remain active even when the driver provides steering inputs. This differs to some other systems on the market that disengage once you turn the wheel.

This is designed to create a smoother, more natural-feeling driving assistance experience, with improved performance during complex scenarios like highway merges.

Introducing pet mode

If you’re someone who loves to take your pet with you on drives, XPeng have followed in Tesla’s footsteps and added an option for pet lovers. The new Pet Mode ensures your furry friends are safe if left unattended in the car (recommended for a short time).

The system automatically secures the vehicle by closing the windows and locking the doors, while the climate control maintains a comfortable temperature and air circulation. Owners receive alerts and can manage the feature remotely via the XPENG app.

The display in the car also shows an alert to any passers by who may be concerns about animals inside the vehicle, showcasing the current (safe) temperature.

Hands-free in-car karaoke

For those who enjoy a bit of in-car entertainment, this update introduces the KaraFun app to the vehicle’s App Store. This allows drivers and passengers to enjoy a full karaoke experience directly from the car’s central infotainment system.

This is designed for the 2nd-row passengers to have fun, removing concerns about distracted driving.

For those unfamiliar with Karafun, it’s a discreet service that has an extensive music catalog. There are dedicated microphones available, which typically work with the computer, smartphone or TV, but in the case of the XPeng G6, a vehicle.

Globally tailored comfort & safety

Responding to user feedback from those in warmer climates, the air conditioning minimum temperature has been lowered to 16°C for better cooling performance. The Dashcam function has also been expanded with an Emergency Recording feature, providing greater peace of mind on the road.

Enhanced customisation with XCOMBO

The XCOMBO scenario tool has been upgraded to support 21 languages and offers over 700 different functions. This allows users to easily create and edit customised scenarios for entertainment, safety, or energy-saving directly through the car’s display or the mobile app, creating a truly personal experience.

The XOS 5.8.0 update is rolling out progressively to XPENG owners globally starting today, August 25th. Xpeng does give the disclaimer that ‘Features, availability, and functionality of the OTA update may vary depending on the vehicle model and local regulations in different markets.‘

For more information, head to https://www.xpeng.com/