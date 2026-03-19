X’s Million dollar prize for Articles worked! 20x growth claims blogging crown

The landscape of online publishing is shifting rapidly, and if the latest numbers from X are anything to go by, the platform is making a massive play for your long-form content.

Nikita Bier is the Head of Product at X and recently shared some eye-watering growth statistics regarding their Articles feature. According to Bier, the long-form publishing tool has seen a dramatic surge in usage and visibility over the past few months.

We tried something. It didn’t work.



And we took those learnings and decided to reward Articles instead of single posts.



Articles have grown 20x since December and they are now the largest blogging product on the internet by traffic.



In consumer product development, you… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 19, 2026

This statement comes at a time when X is pivoting hard toward incentivising creators to stay within its ecosystem rather than linking out to external blogs.

The million-dollar incentive program

A major driver behind this explosive growth appears to be a series of aggressive competition and prize giveaways hosted directly on the platform.

X has reportedly distributed up to A$1,500,000 in total prizes to creators who produce high-performing Articles and long-form video content. These financial rewards have encouraged top-tier writers to migrate their best work away from traditional platforms and onto X Articles.

While many skeptics thought the traffic would disappear once the initial prize pools were exhausted, early data suggests a significant amount of traffic has been retained.

By baking these rewards into the product lifecycle, X has successfully kickstarted a habit of long-form consumption among its massive user base.

Understanding the shift to long-form

For a long time, X was known strictly for its brevity, but the introduction of Articles has changed the utility of a Premium subscription.

Users can now publish pieces up to 100,000 characters, complete with high-resolution images, embedded posts, and professional formatting like bulleted lists and headers.

Unlike a standard post that might get buried in the algorithmic noise, Articles live in a dedicated section of a user’s profile and are indexed by search engines. This means a well-written piece on X can now surface in Google search results, providing long-tail traffic that was previously impossible for a simple post.

The reported 20x growth since December 2025 suggests that creators are finally embracing this format as a viable alternative to traditional blogging.

Is X really the largest blogging product

While the growth figures are certainly impressive, the claim that X Articles is now the largest blogging product on the internet deserves a closer look.

Platforms like WordPress continue to power a massive portion of the web, with billions of page views generated across millions of independent sites every month.

Medium and Substack also command significant audiences, particularly among the tech and policy crowds who value clean reading experiences and newsletter integration.

It is possible that Bier is referring to the sheer volume of internal traffic and impressions generated by the X discovery engine.

When an Article goes viral on X, it benefits from the platform’s 4 billion monthly visits, a scale that few independent blogs could ever hope to match.

techAU Articles

Since X launched the Articles feature, I jumped on board and began creating native, long-form content on the platfrom. Having posted 612 Articles (before this one), I can tell you that overall they’ve done well, but views are very hit and miss.

Articles can certainly get traction and some of my best have done really well amassing tens of thousands, while others have a more modest viewing. I love the ability to make my content more visual with a large header image (wish video headers were supported), but the Article Editor itself is far more capable than a regular blog post. This allows for creators to assign headings making sections of content stand out from each other, it allows up to 4 images in a grid (wish there was support for tiled galleries), and perhaps the best feature, embedded posts from X in the Article.

Currently Articles is tucked behind the X Premium paywall, but this is a recent change, with Premium starting at A$13 per month, it used to require the more expensive X Premium+ at around significantly more per month.

Having run a WordPress blog for close to 20 years, I can tell you, the ease and speed at which you can publich X Articles is far superior than WordPress, with image compression and hosting taken care of for you, while the feature requests listed above are present on a self-hosted wordpress site.

Another major differences is the sophisitication in analytics a content creator gets between the two platforms. On WordPress, I have Google Analytics to tell me exactly how sucessful each post is or isn’t, and the ability to sort highest to lowest to see what the techAU audience like sand what it doesn’t.

On the X side, I get per-post data around views, reposts and favourites, but articles aren’t broken down in the X Analytics dashboard or monetization. This leaves gaps in the analysis for content creators ability to understand the financial impact of time investment between short and long for content on X (read: Posts vs Articles).

There doesn’t appear to be any ads injected in your articles, as such the revenue share metrics are unlikely to be impacted by verified followers spending more time on the platform reading your content. Hopefully this is looked at.

X also offers the ability to have subscriber-only Articles, something I’m yet to experiment with. Recently the platform added the ability to target different audiences on a multi-post thread.. with the idea being to have the first post public and draw your audience in to then subsribe to access subsequent posts in the thread. I’d love to see a similar Article preview feautre that let potential subs read the first paragraph or 2 before being asked to subscribe to read the rest… or perhaps read X amount of articles free, before being asked to subscribe.

The future of the everything app

Elon Musk has long discussed his vision for X to become the “everything app,” and a dominant blogging platform is a core pillar of that strategy.

By integrating long-form writing with video, payments, and real-time news, X is attempting to capture the entire lifecycle of a creator’s work.

The pivot to rewarding Articles over simple posts or threads shows a clear intent to move away from “micro-blogging” and toward “authoritative publishing.” While traditional platforms like WordPress aren’t going anywhere yet, the rapid iteration at X is something every digital publisher should be watching closely.

For more information, head to https://x.com