Yackandandah adds another Community Battery

The regional town of Yackandandah, Victoria is well known for it’s commitment to renewable energy.

Taking another step towards its goals, Totally Renewable Yackandandah (TRY) has just switched on a new community battery, paired with a significant solar array at the local Sports Stadium.

This project was possible thanks to funding from the Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) and Australian Ethical Investment. Local groups like the Yackandandah Folk Festival and Community Centre are also backing these efforts to boost sustainability.

The second community battery, known as Yack02 will charge primarily from the expanded 65 kW rooftop solar system, increased from its original 8 kW capacity. The stored power will be used to meet the facility’s energy needs each evening, with any excess fed back into the grid, significantly reducing grid power consumption, cutting costs for the Sports Park Committee, and contributing to substantial carbon savings.

Yack02 is also there to provide backup power during grid outages, keeping essential services active, including lighting, gas hot water ignition, power points, and heating/cooling systems.

The solution is forecast to have an operational life of over 15 years. Upon completion, the ownership of the battery will transfer to the Indigo Shire Council, who will manage its operation through a specialised service provider.

Battery Details

The battery model used in this project is the Pixii Powershaper a modular battery solution used in a number of the Community Battery projects in Victoria. Pixii is a company founded in 2018 out of Norway with projects across the world.

Mounted on a concrete slab, the Battery Chemistry used is one of the safest, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and offers a peak output of 60kW, while having a total storage capacity of 200kWh.

There are some community concerns around with batteries, which should be reassured by the fact the battery complies with Australia’s rigorous standards for stationary battery storage, specifically AS5139:2019 and AS4777:2, ensuring the highest level of fire safety and electrical compliance.

Each battery cell is monitored independently, allowing for automatic shutdown if any operating parameter exceeds safe limits.

This project showcases how communities can leverage technology to achieve energy independence and sustainability goals. It serves as a tangible example of local action making a real difference.

For more information, head to https://totallyrenewableyack.org.au/