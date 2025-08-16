Yackandandah’s second community battery (Yack 02) officially launched today

Yackandandah, a small town in Victoria’s northeast with ambitious renewable energy goals, has taken a significant step forward with the activation of its second community battery, Yack 02. Today, th launch event brought together community members, representatives from Totally Renewable Yackandandah, Indigo Power, and local councils to celebrate this milestone.

Special recognition was given to KDEC Solar and Electrical for their expert installation work and to the Victorian Government for funding support through its 100 Neighbourhood Batteries Program.

This new battery, located at the Yackandandah Sports Park, enhances the town’s energy resilience and supports its vision of achieving 100% renewable energy. Building on the success of the first community battery, Yack 01, as detailed in a previous techAU article, Yack 02 strengthens Yackandandah’s position as a leader in Australia’s community-led renewable energy transition.

A Step Toward a Decentralized Energy Future

The Yack 02 battery is a key component of Victoria’s push for a decentralized energy grid. Supported by the Victorian Government’s 100 Neighbourhood Batteries Program, the initiative aims to modernize the state’s energy infrastructure by deploying community-scale energy storage systems. These batteries store excess solar energy generated from local rooftop installations, reducing grid congestion, lowering energy costs, and enabling communities to rely on clean, renewable power.

By capturing surplus solar energy during the day, Yack 02 ensures power availability during peak evening hours and, critically, during grid outages. This capability not only benefits Yackandandah residents but also contributes to stabilizing the broader energy network, reducing the need for expensive grid upgrades.

Yack 02: Technical Specifications and Features

Strategically positioned at the Yackandandah Sports Park, a vital community hub, Yack 02 is designed to provide reliable power during emergencies. Its key specifications include:

Location : Yackandandah Sports Park

: Yackandandah Sports Park Battery System : Pixii 60kW/200kWh Battery Energy Storage System, utilizing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry for enhanced safety and longevity

: Pixii 60kW/200kWh Battery Energy Storage System, utilizing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry for enhanced safety and longevity Solar Integration : Paired with a 63kW rooftop solar array installed on the sports park facilities, ensuring the battery is charged with locally generated renewable energy

: Paired with a 63kW rooftop solar array installed on the sports park facilities, ensuring the battery is charged with locally generated renewable energy Blackout Protection: Features “islanding” capability, allowing the battery to disconnect from the main grid during outages and supply power to the sports park, maintaining essential community services

These features make Yack 02 a robust addition to Yackandandah’s energy infrastructure, ensuring both sustainability and resilience.

Building on Yack 01’s Success

Yackandandah’s journey began with Yack 01, its first community battery, commissioned in July 2021 at the old sawmill site, now home to the Agency of Sculpture. As outlined in the previous techAU article, Yack 01 has a capacity of 100kW/274kWh and is paired with a 65kW solar array featuring bi-facial panels to maximize energy capture. This pioneering project demonstrated the viability of behind-the-meter community battery systems in Australia, setting the stage for Yack 02.

The success of Yack 01 provided valuable lessons and confidence for the community to expand its energy storage capabilities. Together, the two batteries create a powerful, localized energy ecosystem that maximizes the use of Yackandandah’s abundant rooftop solar, with over 60% of homes in the town now equipped with solar panels.

A Community-Driven Renewable Revolution

The driving force behind Yackandandah’s renewable energy success is Totally Renewable Yackandandah, a volunteer-led organization dedicated to achieving 100% renewable energy for the town. The activation of Yack 02 is a testament to the community’s commitment and collaborative spirit.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the Yackandandah community. The Yack 02 battery will play a vital role in our transition to 100% renewable energy, and it is a great example of what can be achieved when we work together,” said Matthew Charles-Jones, president of Totally Renewable Yackandandah.

The partnership between Totally Renewable Yackandandah, Indigo Power, local councils, and installers like KDEC Solar and Electrical highlights the strength of community-led initiatives supported by strategic government funding.

A Blueprint for Australia’s Energy Future

With Yack 01 and Yack 02 now operational, Yackandandah is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also building a resilient, self-sufficient energy system. The town’s innovative approach serves as a model for other communities across Australia looking to transition to renewable energy while ensuring energy security during outages.

As Yackandandah continues to lead by example, its community batteries demonstrate the transformative potential of localized energy solutions. For more details on this inspiring project, visit https://totallyrenewableyack.org.au/.