Your worthless NFTs can now get you free entry to the MCA

If you were one of the many who jumped on the NFT bandwagon back in 2021, there is a good chance your digital wallet is currently acting as a graveyard for JPEG assets that are now worth precisely zero. While the crypto winter has been long and cold for digital art collectors, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia has come up with a brilliant way to give those stranded assets a new lease on life.

The MCA is currently hosting its landmark exhibition, Data Dreams: Art and AI, and they have just announced a pivot that feels incredibly appropriate for 2026. For the final two weeks of the show, the museum will accept your “worthless” NFTs as payment for entry, essentially trading a digital memory for a physical experience.

It is a clever move that highlights the meteoric rise and subsequent fall of the NFT market, which saw over $25 billion in trading volume during its peak. Today, data suggests that 95% of all NFT collections have a market cap of zero, leaving many Australians holding digital tokens that have no secondary market value.

Turning digital dust into cultural gold

The initiative isn’t just about clearing out your MetaMask or Phantom wallet; it is a commentary on the very themes explored within the exhibition itself. Data Dreams: Art and AI looks at the intersection of technology, value, and the systems that shape our modern reality.

“NFTs were a unique moment in the artworld – demonstrating how fast art, culture and digital technology moves,” Suzanne Cotter, Director, MCA Australia.

How to swap your NFT for a ticket

The swap runs for a strictly limited time from 13 April until the exhibition closes on 27 April 2026. The process is remarkably straightforward for anyone who has ever navigated a crypto transaction, and the MCA staff will be on hand to facilitate the transfer at the admissions desk.

You simply need to show up at the ticket desk and tell the staff you want to pay via NFT. They will provide a designated MCA wallet address for you to send the asset to from your mobile device.

Once you show the confirmed transaction screen, you are in. The best part is that they are chain-agnostic; they will take NFTs from any collection on any blockchain, regardless of whether the floor price is A$1,000 or zero.

You should probably act fast if you want to take advantage of this. The offer is limited to just 95 tickets, a symbolic nod to the 95% of NFTs that are now considered financially worthless.

“While they may have have lost their financial value, it doesn’t mean they’re worthless. Data Dreams: Art and AI is an exhibition about exactly that tension – about what digital technologies promise us, and what they deliver.



Accepting NFTs isn’t a gimmick – it’s a chance for art lovers to turn something that’s lost it’s value into something priceless – access to one of the most important conversations in contemporary art today.” Suzanne Cotter, Director, MCA Australia.

What to expect at Data Dreams

If you haven’t made it down to Circular Quay to see the exhibition yet, it is well worth the trip, even if you are paying with regular Australian dollars. It is the first of its kind in an Australian museum, featuring 10 visionary artists who are pushing the boundaries of what AI can do in a creative context.

One of the standout pieces is from Fabien Giraud, titled The Feral (2025–3025). This is a world premiere of a film designed to be a thousand years long, shot and edited entirely by artificial intelligence.

Local talent is also on display with Angie Abdilla’s Meditation on Country (2024). This work brings Indigenous knowledge systems into a fascinating dialogue with Western astrophysics, using a blend of scientific and cultural datasets.

For those interested in the physical cost of our digital lives, Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler’s Anatomy of an AI System (2018) is a must-see. It maps out the infrastructure and raw materials needed to build and power the AI devices we use every day.

A deep dive into the machine mind

The exhibition doesn’t shy away from the darker side of the data economy, exploring the environmental impact and the power dynamics of algorithms. Trevor Paglen’s Adversarially Evolved Hallucinations series offers a look at how neural networks “see” the world, which is often quite unsettling.

Hito Steyerl’s Mechanical Kurds (2025) is another heavy hitter, blending documentary footage with AI imagery to look at surveillance and the human labour that props up these high-tech systems. It is a far cry from the “techno-optimism” often found in Silicon Valley marketing.

Anicka Yi explores the future of intelligence with her bioluminescent-style sculptures that look like deep-sea creatures. Her work even includes 3D animations designed by custom AI to continue her artistic legacy after she is gone.

The exhibition is curated by the MCA’s Jane Devery, Anna Davis, and Tim Riley Walsh, with a striking design by BVN Architects that transforms the gallery into an immersive, experiential space. It is a rare chance to see how the tools that are disrupting our jobs and our news feeds are being repurposed by the world’s leading creative minds.

The fine print

It is important to note that the MCA isn’t actually adding your “Bored Ape” or random generative art to their permanent collection. The transferred NFTs are being stored in a promotional wallet solely for the duration of this campaign and won’t be appearing on the walls.

The museum has made it clear that accepting an NFT doesn’t mean they are validating its artistic merit or cultural significance. This is a clever bit of marketing and a great way to engage a crowd that might have felt burned by the digital art hype of a few years ago.

If you don’t have an NFT to trade, standard tickets are still available, and as always, the exhibition remains free for MCA members and anyone aged 18 and under. Data Dreams is part of the Sydney International Art Series, supported by Destination NSW, which continues to bring world-class shows to our doorstep.

Whether you are a crypto enthusiast or a total sceptic, this is a unique opportunity to see how the art world is processing the AI revolution. Just make sure your phone is charged and your seed phrase is handy.

For more information, head to https://mca.com.au