YouTube enables PayPal stablecoin payouts for US Creators

The way content creators get paid is about to get a major overhaul, with YouTube and PayPal teaming up to introduce stablecoin payouts.

YouTube has rolled out a new option for creators to receive their earnings. Instead of the traditional currency, members of the YouTube Partner Program can now opt to receive their funds in PayPal USD (PYUSD). For now, the option is only available in the United States, however, given the global platform of both YouTube and Cryptocurrency, don’t be surprised if we see this expand over time, although it is likely dependent on a successful uptake.

For those unfamiliar, PYUSD is PayPal’s own stablecoin, which is fully backed by US dollar deposits and cash equivalents. It essentially digitises the US Dollar, allowing it to move across the internet with the speed of cryptocurrency while avoiding the wild volatility we typically see with assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The integration works by leveraging PayPal’s existing payout rails. YouTube sends the payment in standard US Dollars, and PayPal handles the conversion into PYUSD on the backend for those who have opted in.

According to PayPal, this approach allows YouTube to keep its own operations simple, dealing only in fiat currency, while offering creators the benefits of blockchain settlement.

For creators, the biggest advantages here are speed and cost. Traditional international wire transfers can take days to clear and often come with hefty intermediary fees. In contrast, blockchain transactions on modern networks can settle in minutes.

PayPal’s Head of Crypto, May Zabaneh, has highlighted that this system offers quick blockchain settlements and lower fees on global moves, a pain point that many digital professionals know all too well.

While this feature is currently limited to creators based in the United States, the implications for Australian creators are massive.

One of the biggest frustrations for local YouTubers is the currency conversion friction. Being paid in USD and having it convert to AUD via traditional banking often results in poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. If this program expands globally, receiving funds in a stablecoin could allow Aussie creators to hold their earnings in USD or move them to exchanges with better conversion rates, bypassing the traditional banking tollbooth.

PayPal launched PYUSD in 2023, and it has quickly grown to a market cap of nearly A$6 billion. It runs on both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, with the latter providing significantly faster and cheaper transaction capabilities.

This update builds on the longstanding partnership between PayPal and Google’s AdSense platform. It’s a practical application of Web3 technology that solves a real problem, rather than just being tech for tech’s sake.

We’ve seen crypto payouts in niche platforms before, but for a giant like YouTube to integrate this via a mainstream processor like PayPal legitimises stablecoins in a whole new way. It hints that digital assets are gaining serious ground in how big tech companies think about global payments.

There is no word yet on when this feature might roll out to Australian accounts, but given the global nature of the creator economy, we’ll be watching this space closely.

Via Fortune.com, for more information, head to https://www.paypal.com/pyusd