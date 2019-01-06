on January 6, 2019
We all played with Lego as kids, but sometimes that enjoyment as kids turns into a lifelong passion. German DJ, songwriter and producer Anton Zaslavski, better known as Zedd, is a prime example.
Today he posted a video on Twitter of an amazing Lego installation in his home (or one of his homes). The multi-coloured Lego bricks, are placed in the wall with plaster cut outs, that make it look like the whole house is made of Lego (if only).
Inside this pillar, lies a wonderland of Lego environments, each with a secret compartment that opens to reveal what’s inside. Watch the video and I’m sure you’ll be wishing this was in your house.
Entertainment
