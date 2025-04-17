Zeekr shows humanoid robots charging each other, their EV car

One of the long standing questions for humanoid robots is how will they be charged when the battery runs out?

Zeekr Europe have shared a new video showing 2 humanoid robots working together as one connects the charger into the back of another.

In the workloads that are conducive to replacing humans with Robots, the last thing you want to do is have a human waiting around just connect the charger.

Zeekr’s working with company UBTECH (a 13yo company with 2,000 employees out of China), to also solve the EV charging problem.

In the video, we see one of the robots connect a charger to the charge port of a Zeekr 001. Deploying robots to this task is likely cheaper than humans, however cheaper than robots is likely wireless charging, deployed by other auto and robot makers.

With that backdrop of how the industries are moving, particularly robotaxi, to continue using cables and connectors feels like last generation in comparison.

You can watch the video version in the original post by Zeekr.