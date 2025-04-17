More
    Zeekr shows humanoid robots charging each other, their EV car

    One of the long standing questions for humanoid robots is how will they be charged when the battery runs out?

    Zeekr Europe have shared a new video showing 2 humanoid robots working together as one connects the charger into the back of another.

    In the workloads that are conducive to replacing humans with Robots, the last thing you want to do is have a human waiting around just connect the charger.

    Zeekr’s working with company UBTECH (a 13yo company with 2,000 employees out of China), to also solve the EV charging problem.

    In the video, we see one of the robots connect a charger to the charge port of a Zeekr 001. Deploying robots to this task is likely cheaper than humans, however cheaper than robots is likely wireless charging, deployed by other auto and robot makers.

    With that backdrop of how the industries are moving, particularly robotaxi, to continue using cables and connectors feels like last generation in comparison.

    You can watch the video version in the original post by Zeekr.

    Jason Cartwright
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

