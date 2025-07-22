Zeekr teams up with UFC star Robert Whittaker to promote premium EVs in Australia

Global electric vehicle brand Zeekr is making waves in Australia, announcing UFC star and former Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker as its brand ambassador. With over 510,000 vehicles sold worldwide, Zeekr is bringing its premium electric lineup to Aussie roads, combining cutting-edge technology with family-friendly practicality.
Whittaker, a powerhouse in the MMA world and a devoted family man, perfectly embodies the brand’s ethos of strength, precision, and balance.
While Zeekr is still a fairly new brand here, launching in Australia back in August 2024, it has 11 dealers nationwide. Zeekr currently has two models currently available in Australia, the X and 009, but at the recent EV Show in Melbourne, they also teased us with their super sleek, 001FR.
Recently Zeekr announced a new ‘Golden Battery’ that’ll features incredbily rapid charging (0-80% in 15 mintes). This will first show up in the upcoming 7X model, launching in the second half of 2025, with registrations now open.
A perfect match for performance and family
In the octagon, Whittaker is known for his focus and explosive energy, qualities mirrored in Zeekr’s flagship people mover, the 009. As a father of five, he values a vehicle that seamlessly blends performance with comfort for his busy lifestyle.
Zeekr’s Australian lineup
Zeekr’s current offerings in Australia include the Zeekr X, a luxury urban cross SUV, and the Zeekr 009, a premium people mover.
The upcoming Zeekr 7X, a mid-sized family SUV, is set to join the range soon, expanding options for Aussie drivers. Each model is designed to deliver a premium electric driving experience with innovative features and sleek design.
Lightning-fast performance
The Zeekr 009 boasts a dual-motor powertrain, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.
With instant torque, it delivers the kind of explosive power Whittaker brings to the ring. Its driving range of up to 686 km (WLTP) ensures long journeys are no trouble, whether it’s a family road trip or a quick city dash.
Luxury that pampers
Inside, the 009 is a haven of comfort with heated, ventilated, and massaging seats for ultimate relaxation. A 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 3,000W audio system transform the cabin into a premium entertainment hub.
A sanctuary on wheels
For Whittaker, the 009 is more than just a vehicle—it’s a mobile retreat. After gruelling training sessions, he relies on the 009’s ultra-quiet cabin and intelligent features to unwind.
Designed for champions
The Zeekr 009 is built for those who demand excellence, offering a balance of power and refinement that mirrors Whittaker’s approach to life. Its intelligent cabin and smooth ride create an environment of calm and control, perfect for busy families or high-performance lifestyles.
Elevating electric mobility
Zeekr isn’t just about building EVs—it’s about redefining what’s possible.
Pricing and availability
The Zeekr 009 starts at A$109,900, offering premium features at a competitive price for a luxury electric people mover.
It’s available now at Zeekr dealerships across Australia, with the Zeekr X starting at A$69,900 and the upcoming Zeekr 7X expected to launch later this year.
Test drives can be booked through Zeekr’s Australian website and for more information, head to https://www.zeekr.com.au.