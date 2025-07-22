More
    Zeekr teams up with UFC star Robert Whittaker to promote premium EVs in Australia

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Global electric vehicle brand Zeekr is making waves in Australia, announcing UFC star and former Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker as its brand ambassador. With over 510,000 vehicles sold worldwide, Zeekr is bringing its premium electric lineup to Aussie roads, combining cutting-edge technology with family-friendly practicality.

    Whittaker, a powerhouse in the MMA world and a devoted family man, perfectly embodies the brand’s ethos of strength, precision, and balance.

    While Zeekr is still a fairly new brand here, launching in Australia back in August 2024, it has 11 dealers nationwide. Zeekr currently has two models currently available in Australia, the X and 009, but at the recent EV Show in Melbourne, they also teased us with their super sleek, 001FR.

    Recently Zeekr announced a new ‘Golden Battery’ that’ll features incredbily rapid charging (0-80% in 15 mintes). This will first show up in the upcoming 7X model, launching in the second half of 2025, with registrations now open.

    A perfect match for performance and family

    In the octagon, Whittaker is known for his focus and explosive energy, qualities mirrored in Zeekr’s flagship people mover, the 009. As a father of five, he values a vehicle that seamlessly blends performance with comfort for his busy lifestyle.

    “What drew me to the Zeekr brand and its 009 people mover wasn’t just the performance, it was how it fits into my life. With five kids and a packed schedule, I need something that’s at the forefront of design, technology, and performance and importantly, is rewarding to drive. Zeekr delivers on all fronts.”

    Robert Whittaker, Professional MMA Fighter, Zeekr Australia.

    Zeekr’s Australian lineup

    Zeekr’s current offerings in Australia include the Zeekr X, a luxury urban cross SUV, and the Zeekr 009, a premium people mover.

    The upcoming Zeekr 7X, a mid-sized family SUV, is set to join the range soon, expanding options for Aussie drivers. Each model is designed to deliver a premium electric driving experience with innovative features and sleek design.

    Lightning-fast performance

    The Zeekr 009 boasts a dual-motor powertrain, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

    With instant torque, it delivers the kind of explosive power Whittaker brings to the ring. Its driving range of up to 686 km (WLTP) ensures long journeys are no trouble, whether it’s a family road trip or a quick city dash.

    Luxury that pampers

    Inside, the 009 is a haven of comfort with heated, ventilated, and massaging seats for ultimate relaxation. A 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 3,000W audio system transform the cabin into a premium entertainment hub.

    “It’s like a rolling day spa on wheels for my wife and I, and a cinema for the kids,”

    Robert Whittaker, Professional MMA Fighter, Zeekr Australia.

    A sanctuary on wheels

    For Whittaker, the 009 is more than just a vehicle—it’s a mobile retreat. After gruelling training sessions, he relies on the 009’s ultra-quiet cabin and intelligent features to unwind.

    “After a tough session, I just want to relax – and the 009 makes that easy. The seats, the quiet cabin, the tech; it’s like stepping into a different world.

    It helps me reset, whether I’m heading home or off to the next challenge. With seating for up to six and a cabin designed for total comfort, the 009 is a mobile sanctuary my family and I absolutely love.”

    Robert Whittaker, Professional MMA Fighter, Zeekr Australia.

    Designed for champions

    The Zeekr 009 is built for those who demand excellence, offering a balance of power and refinement that mirrors Whittaker’s approach to life. Its intelligent cabin and smooth ride create an environment of calm and control, perfect for busy families or high-performance lifestyles.

    “Robert embodies the balance of strength and composure that defines the Zeekr brand. He’s a world-class athlete, a dedicated family man, and someone who values quality in every part of his life. That’s exactly who the 009 is built for.”

    William Zhou, General Manager, Zeekr Australia.

    Elevating electric mobility

    Zeekr isn’t just about building EVs—it’s about redefining what’s possible.

    “At Zeekr, we’re not just building electric vehicles – we’re creating experiences that elevate everyday life. The 009 is a statement in design, comfort, and innovation. We’re excited for Australians to discover what’s possible when luxury meets electric mobility,”

    William Zhou, General Manager, Zeekr Australia.

    Pricing and availability

    The Zeekr 009 starts at A$109,900, offering premium features at a competitive price for a luxury electric people mover.

    It’s available now at Zeekr dealerships across Australia, with the Zeekr X starting at A$69,900 and the upcoming Zeekr 7X expected to launch later this year.

    Test drives can be booked through Zeekr’s Australian website and for more information, head to https://www.zeekr.com.au.

