Zoho launches in Australia

Zoho are continuing their international expansion, announcing today its launch in Australia. Zoho’s technology stack is used by over 45 million users in 180+ countries, with more than 300,000 companies around the world, including Tesla, Netflix, Nike, Amazon, major financial institutions and airlines.



Zoho, which comprises three technology businesses, competes directly with the likes of Salesforce, Google and Microsoft and cites its speed of deployment and pricing structure – which enables even the smallest of businesses to digitise their operations for as little as $1 a day – as key competitive differentiators.



“There are two broad goals for us: Large enterprise expansion and deeper geographic expansion. We are seeing the adoption of the Zoho suite in large enterprises. We are also expanding our geographic footprint in a big way over the next two years. Our expansion into Australia is a crucial part of our global expansion and we are committed to serving Aussie customers with a strong local footprint, including a cloud data centre build-out.”

Zoho Founder, Sridhar Vembu, commented on the launch saying:

With tens of thousands of companies across Australia and New Zealand, and continued growth across the region in cloud services – Gartner predicts a 20% increase in spend on 2018 – Zoho is looking to accelerate its growth in the region with investment in a local team, offices in Byron Bay, NSW, and building additional infrastructure.



The company in this region will be led by Timothy Kasbe, who is appointed as Managing Director for A/NZ and Global Large Enterprise. An experienced technology leader, Mr. Kasbe has held positions as Chief Information and Digital Officer at several Fortune 50 companies



“Zoho has democratised enterprise-grade technology to make it affordable and accessible for businesses of all sizes in all geographies. We have far more products across business functional areas than even the largest titans of the industry, which means we can solve more problems and create more value. Zoho does this without reading customers’ data or worse, selling it to highest bidder like other industry titans as privacy and security are our supreme values. With strong organic growth, Zoho has resonated with Australian users – it is one of our top four performing markets in the world. It is time for the company to put roots Down Under to take service and support for our customers to the next level.” We look forward to building out our team in the Australian market, creating jobs and supporting the growth of the local tech ecosystem through skills transfer and knowledge sharing,

Timothy Kasbe

“Having a company of Zoho’s size and reputation choose Byron Bay is a major win for the North Coast and for communities right across regional NSW. The NSW Government has been working hard to create the incentives, infrastructure and support that regional communities need to attract the international business of the calibre of Zoho. We are so thrilled about the opportunities this brings and we hope this encourages even more organisations to look at regional areas of Australia as viable locations to not only launch, but to grow their business.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin

Zoho is actively hiring a full go-to-market team to support its push into the region and to better accommodate the needs of its growing customer base.