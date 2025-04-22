Zoom supercharges Workplace with Agentic AI

Zoom is doubling down on artificial intelligence, rolling out a suite of new ‘agentic’ AI features across its Zoom Workplace platform. This expansion builds on the AI Companion launched last year, aiming to make the tool more proactive in assisting users.

Key additions include a paid Custom AI Companion add-on, the new Zoom Tasks feature, Voice Recorder for in-person chats, and AI-driven calendar scheduling.

These new capabilities aim to automate more tasks and streamline workflows, freeing up users to focus on higher-value work.

We continue to push the boundaries of innovation to bring our customers the very best AI-first solutions that drive productivity and collaboration. Jeff Smith, head of Product for Workplace AI, Meetings, and Spaces at Zoom.

Zoom Tasks: Taming Your To-Do List

Zoom Tasks is designed to help individuals and teams manage their action items directly within the Workplace ecosystem. It aggregates tasks centrally or embeds them in Zoom Docs for tracking.

Get a curated to-do list

AI Companion can automatically suggest tasks and assign owners based on meeting summaries or prompts from chat, mail, and docs.

Complete to-dos faster

The AI can also provide insights and recommend next steps to help users tackle their listed tasks more efficiently.

Drive follow-through and visibility

Tasks can be shared and assigned across accounts, with AI Companion providing summaries to keep everyone informed via the central task management tab.

Zoom Tasks is available now within Zoom Workplace plans, though the specific AI Companion capabilities require eligible paid plans.

Voice Recorder for In-Person Meetings

Zoom is extending AI Companion’s benefits beyond virtual meetings with Voice Recorder. This mobile feature (coming to Rooms later) transcribes, summarizes, and captures action items from face-to-face conversations.

Custom AI Companion Add-on

For businesses wanting more control, the new Custom AI Companion add-on allows organisations to tailor AI agents and skills. This is managed through Zoom AI Studio, a low-code builder for customising AI Companion to specific business needs and workflows.

Bring Your Own Index (BYOI)

Part of the customisation push, BYOI lets organisations connect AI Companion to their enterprise data sources like project tools, cloud storage, or CRM systems via Amazon Q Business or Glean.

This allows the AI to pull relevant context from company data during interactions.

Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips

Users can now create an AI-generated avatar of themselves for Zoom Clips. Provide a script, and AI Companion generates the video clip, saving recording time – particularly useful for scaling asynchronous updates.

Zoom notes security measures like gesture checks and AI watermarking are included.

Pricing and Availability

The Custom AI Companion add-on is available now for US$12 per user per month (Australian pricing TBC, check local availability).

Custom Avatars for Clips are included with this add-on, with a separate purchase option planned for May. Zoom Tasks is available now within relevant Zoom Workplace plans.

Platform Enhancements

Zoom is also refining existing tools:

Team Chat: Improved translation to English from eight languages using Zoom’s own Small Language Model (SLM), plus the ability to mention non-channel members.

Improved translation to English from eight languages using Zoom’s own Small Language Model (SLM), plus the ability to mention non-channel members. AI Scheduling: Ask AI Companion to find optimal meeting times for multiple participants across the platform and draft agendas.

Ask AI Companion to find optimal meeting times for multiple participants across the platform and draft agendas. Meetings: Private group chats can now be created within meetings for specific subsets of participants.

Private group chats can now be created within meetings for specific subsets of participants. Whiteboard: Easily convert boards from Miro, Mural, and Lucid; AI Companion can now summarize Whiteboard content.

Easily convert boards from Miro, Mural, and Lucid; AI Companion can now summarize Whiteboard content. Zoom Phone: Online Fax consolidates fax/SMS/calls; AI Companion summarizes voicemails in the Microsoft Teams integration and call summaries appear in the Salesforce app.

Online Fax consolidates fax/SMS/calls; AI Companion summarizes voicemails in the Microsoft Teams integration and call summaries appear in the Salesforce app. Workvivo: Workvivo AI (powered by AI Companion) assists with writing posts, finding answers, and creating surveys.

Boosting Sales and Support Teams

Zoom CX gains new workforce management features for better agent scheduling and forecasting across channels.

Zoom Revenue Accelerator introduces AI playbooks to enforce sales methodologies (like BANT or MEDDICC) and Deal Explorer, allowing natural language queries for sales insights across the deal lifecycle.

Tailored Solutions for Specific Industries

Zoom is launching dedicated Workplace versions for specific sectors. Zoom Workplace for Frontline offers a mobile-centric solution for retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, while Zoom Workplace for Clinicians partners with Suki to provide AI-generated clinical notes.

Zoom continues its aggressive integration of AI across its entire suite, aiming to make communication and collaboration smarter and more automated for businesses.

For more information, head to https://www.zoom.com/en/blog/zoom-workplace-custom-ai-companion-tasks/