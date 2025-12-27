Zoom’s new AI Companion 3.0 with agentic capabilities goes well beyond video conferencing

Zoom recently unveiled the next major evolution of its platform, Zoom AI Companion 3.0, introducing a suite of ‘agentic’ AI capabilities designed to orchestrate complex workdays.

This announcement marks a significant pivot for the company, moving further away from its roots as a pure video conferencing tool to becoming a comprehensive, AI-first work platform.

While Zoom became a household utility during the pandemic, the company has been aggressively expanding its feature set to compete directly with productivity giants like Microsoft and Google.

The newly announced AI Companion 3.0 brings a standalone web interface, expanded context capabilities, and deep integration with third-party apps to help users uncover insights and optimise their schedules.

A federated approach to AI

Under the hood, Zoom is taking a distinct approach to how it powers these new intelligent features. Rather than relying on a single AI model to do all the heavy lifting, Zoom utilises a ‘federated’ AI approach.

This system combines Zoom’s own proprietary large language models (LLMs) and small language models (SLMs) with leading third-party models from industry heavyweights like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Zoom users also gain the benefit of leading open-source models, such as NVIDIA Nemotron. This strategy allows the platform to route specific tasks to the model best suited to handle them, optimising for speed, cost, and accuracy.

For the end user, this results in higher quality outcomes, whether that is more accurate transcription, better closed captions, or smoother translation. It aims to provide more relevant information retrieval and faster task completion by leveraging the specific strengths of different AI architectures.

Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering at Zoom, explained that this release is a major milestone in the company’s transformation.

“The launch of AI Companion 3.0 is a turning point for Zoom, continuing our transformation from a meeting company into a pioneer of AI-first intelligent work orchestration. By empowering our users with new AI Companion capabilities, we’re helping them get even more done so they can focus on connection” Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering, Zoom.

Sankarlingam noted that offering these capabilities both as a standalone option and within paid plans reflects Zoom’s core belief in democratising access to AI.

The goal is to provide intuitive solutions that seamlessly understand work context and help move conversations to completion without the user needing to be an AI prompt engineer.

Agentic AI and the new web interface

One of the most significant changes with AI Companion 3.0 is how users access the technology.

Previously, the AI features were largely tethered to the Zoom client during meetings or active chats. With this update, AI Companion can be accessed directly from a desktop web browser at ai.zoom.us.

This standalone web interface allows users to leverage the AI’s capabilities without needing to be in an active meeting, transforming rich meeting discussions into actionable plans, briefs, and insights.

This is where the term ‘agentic’ comes into play, referring to the AI’s ability to act with a degree of autonomy to achieve goals.

Unlike a standard chatbot that simply answers questions based on a static database, an agentic AI can actively retrieve information and perform tasks across different systems. The new retrieval capabilities can locate information across meeting summaries, transcripts, and notes within Zoom Workplace.

Crucially for productivity, it also connects to third-party applications to bridge the gap between communication and documentation.

Support is available for Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, with integrations for Gmail and Outlook expected to arrive soon. This allows the AI to act as a research partner, pulling context from your emails and documents to provide a comprehensive answer that takes your whole work environment into account.

Kevin Kieller, co-founder and lead analyst at enableUC, believes this type of consolidated solution is exactly what modern workers need.

“People need easy-to-use, consistent, consolidated solutions, and that’s exactly what Zoom is striving to deliver with AI Companion 3.0. Adopting this type of solution will help organisations be more efficient and collaborative, ultimately driving productivity across an organisation” Kevin Kieller, co-founder and lead analyst, enableUC.

Automating the daily grind

The practical applications of these new features are designed to reduce the ‘work about work’ that often consumes our days.

The new ‘Post Meeting Follow Up’ prompt template is a prime example of this philosophy in action.

It can automatically generate follow-up tasks and draft email messages based on the specific to-do items discussed in a meeting, saving users from the post-call admin slump.

Another welcome addition is the ‘Daily Reflection Report’.

This feature summarises meetings, tasks, and updates to bring clarity to the start of the workday, allowing users to focus on high-priority items rather than sifting through notifications.

Ali Dalloul, CSO and Americas CEO at G42, says his team is already seeing the benefits of this streamlined approach.

Ali Dalloul, CSO and Americas CEO, G42.

At G42, we’re thrilled about the possibilities that Zoom AI Companion 3.0 brings to us.

The new web-based work surface allows some of our divisions to experience Zoom’s agentic AI capabilities firsthand. It’s an exciting step toward a more connected, intelligent, and productive workplace. Ali Dalloul, CSO and Americas CEO, G42.

Empowering content creation with Zoom Docs

Zoom is also leveraging AI Companion 3.0 to enhance its document creation tool, Zoom Docs.

The update introduces an agentic writing mode that helps draft, edit, and refine business documents based on your previous interactions.

Users can create content based on specific meetings or resources and edit alongside the AI in a canvas interface.

This integration allows for a seamless workflow where a meeting transcript can be instantly converted into a project brief or a blog post.

Documents can be easily exported in a multitude of file types, including Markdown (MD), PDF, Microsoft Word, and Zoom Docs formats.

It also supports standard collaboration features like shared commenting, version history, and co-authoring tools, making it a viable alternative to other office suites.

For users who need to kick-start a new initiative, the AI can serve as a brainstorming partner for projects and presentations.

There is also a deep research mode available for Custom AI Companion customers which saves time by analysing multiple documents and meetings to generate comprehensive insights.

Security and privacy remain a priority

As AI becomes more deeply integrated into enterprise data, security remains a top concern for Australian IT leaders.

Zoom has reiterated its commitment to security, privacy, and responsible AI practices in this latest release.

The company encrypts customer data in transit between customers and Zoom, as well as between Zoom data centres and third-party model providers.

Data is also encrypted at rest within Zoom’s platform to ensure maximum protection.

Importantly, Zoom has stated it does not use communications-like customer content to train its own or third-party models.

This ensures that sensitive business discussions remain private and are not used to improve the AI models for other customers.

Christine Sarros, senior vice president of Enterprise Engineering at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, highlighted the value of these insights for her team.

“We look forward to the upcoming AI Companion 3.0 release and the new capabilities it offers to further enhance collaboration and productivity” Christine Sarros, senior vice president, Enterprise Engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Powered by NVIDIA

A key component of Zoom’s federated AI stack is its collaboration with NVIDIA.

The platform utilises NVIDIA Nemotron open models to enable advanced reasoning and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

This technology is what allows the AI to understand the specific context of a user’s work environment and retrieve the right data at the right time.

Kari Briski, vice president of generative AI software at NVIDIA, spoke on the partnership.

“Nemotron enables advanced reasoning and retrieval-augmented generation within Zoom’s federated AI stack, creating a private, powerful, and personalised work environment that enhances productivity for every enterprise customer” Kari Briski, vice president of generative AI software, NVIDIA.

Pricing and Availability

Zoom is making these new capabilities accessible to a wide range of users, ensuring businesses of all sizes can benefit. Select AI Companion capabilities are available for Zoom Workplace Basic users to try, giving free users a taste of the new technology.

For those who want the full experience without a paid Zoom Workplace licence, AI Companion is available as a standalone purchase.

The cost is USD$10 per month, which converts to approximately A$15 per month for Australian users. This aggressive pricing strategy positions it competitively against other AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot and Gemini for Workspace.

Personal workflows, which help users stay on track by automatically executing follow-up tasks, are currently in beta. Beta feature availability may depend on account type, and some usage limitations may apply.

New features like ‘My Notes’, which transcribes in-person and external meetings, are listed as coming soon.

With this release, Zoom is clearly signaling that it intends to be the operating system for modern work, powered by a flexible and secure AI backbone.

For more information, head to https://www.zoom.com/en/ai-assistant