Zozo founder, Yusaku Maezawa will be the first passenger to fly to the moon on SpaceX’s BFR.

The moon is pretty cool, but unless you’re a astronaut, then it’s been an experience enjoyed through photos. SpaceX is about to change all that with their latest space ship, the BFR set to fly private citizens to the moon.
Today they have announced Zozo founder, Yusaku Maezawa will be the first passenger to fly to the moon. Maezawa says he wants to take artists with him, Painters, Photographers, Musicians, film Directors, Fashion Designers and Architects. He’ll use the time between now 2023 when the human-moon flight is scheduled. That trip is 386 242 km and the crew will spend a week in space.
Head to https://dearmoon.earth or follow @dearmoonproject
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said they will test the BFR without humans before the first human flight.
If you didn’t see the announcement live, you can catch it on SpaceX’s YouTube channel, or embedded below.