Shorten’s gaming fail. That’s not Space Invaders Bill, that’s Galaga. Today federal opposition leader Bill Shorten and likely next Prime Minister of this country know the difference between Space Invaders and Galaga and that kind of annoys me. Quick...

Hyundai IONIQ Electric adds a bigger battery with 36% more capacity, now 294km range A new IONIQ will launch in Australian in the second half of 2019 and Hyundai is making a substantial upgrade to the battery. The new IONIQ features advanced connectivity...

Microsoft and Unity announce HoloLens 2 Development Edition, free Azure credits The leading Augmented Reality headset and the leading game development environment are getting together. Later this year, developers will be use Unity to develop HoloLens 2 applicaitons. The all-new...

Microsoft Launcher adds widget for live Cricket scores With the T20 cricket league series reaching the nail-biting knockout stages and the upcoming World Cup, Microsoft is helping cricket fans get to the live scores faster with their...

What did we learn about Australian Model 3 pricing from the UK ordering page? When Telsa announced the Model 3, technology and car-loving Australians wanted to know two questions, when and how much. Thanks to a discussion on Twitter, Elon Musk confirmed back...

Perth-based Quantify is ready to add Home Automation during renovation A Perth-based home automation company, Quantify Technology offer a number of cool pieces of technology that will take any tired old house and convert into a modern, smart home....

GoPro captures more than 2 Billion views on YouTube GoPro is the industry standard sports action cameras and to demonstrate their ability to capture the world, GoPro upload videos to their YouTube channel. After joining back in March...

﻿How to choose the best Ethernet cable for gaming When it comes to gaming, a strong internet connection is important. There’re few things more irritating than when your connectivity drops mid-game, wrenching you away from your friends and...

Oculus Quest and Rift S now available for pre-order. Overnight Oculus announced that their 2 new VR headsets, the Oculus Quest and the Oculus Rift S are now available for pre-order. The Oculus Quest ditches the wires and...