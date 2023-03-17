Discover the hottest tech at PAX Aus 2025. From Govee’s AI TV Sync & Pixel lights to Corsair’s ultralight mouse and compact keyboard, MSI’s back-connection GPU, and the latest handheld gaming consoles, we explore the gadgets making waves in Melbourne.
During a weekend road trip to Shepparton, an overnight stay at Quest Hotel provided convenient 11kW AC charging for my Tesla Model 3. For a flat A$25 fee, it added 38.92 kWh overnight, restoring the charge to 90% charge and saving valuable time -ideal for family travel.
