    PAX Aus 2025 welcomed gamers home: best tech on display

    Discover the hottest tech at PAX Aus 2025. From Govee’s AI TV Sync & Pixel lights to Corsair’s ultralight mouse and compact keyboard, MSI’s back-connection GPU, and the latest handheld gaming consoles, we explore the gadgets making waves in Melbourne.
    Banish feature is coming in the ‘near future’ says Musk. Tesla is about to take L4 liability

    For a number of years now, Tesla has chipped away at improving its software in an effort to deliver fully autonomous cars. Progress has taken...
    2026 Tesla Model 3 LR battery upgrade delivers massive 750km (WLTP) of range in Australia

    Tesla has just dropped a massive update for its Australian Model 3 lineup. The 2026 model year updates include a new Model 3 Long Range...
    Neuron puts up A$100,000 in free rides as part of Helmet Safety Awareness Week

    Escooter operator, Neuron Mobility, has launched a $100,000 prize pool as part of its fifth annual Helmet Safety Awareness Week which runs from today, the...
    Charging ahead: How a surprise EV perk at Quest Shepparton turned a quick overnight into a stress-free drive

    During a weekend road trip to Shepparton, an overnight stay at Quest Hotel provided convenient 11kW AC charging for my Tesla Model 3. For a flat A$25 fee, it added 38.92 kWh overnight, restoring the charge to 90% charge and saving valuable time -ideal for family travel.
    The wait is over, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) rolling out in Australia today for HW4 cars. A$149pm subscriptions are coming

    I'm very happy to confirm that Tesla's highly anticipated software update, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is now Available in Australia & New Zealand. Having launched as FSD...
    Victoria is ready for 444 Tesla Megapacks to be installed

    Victoria is spending $1 billion on building 4.5 gigawatts of new renewable energy generation and storage projects. The first project as part of this funding by...
    HelioWing Solar+Battery installations take as little as 6 hours to install

    The HelioWing by World4Solar is a solar canopy for outdoor and parking spaces, which also works as a carport with its integrated EV charger. Part of...
    Skip the meetings, just send the AI with “Attend for Me” feature in Google Duet AI for Google Workspace

    Google introduced Duet AI for Google Workspace in May 2023 at Google I/O. Since its launch, thousands of companies and more than a million trusted...
