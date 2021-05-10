5G isn’t just for mobiles, Telstra expanding home internet on 5G to more Aussies

If you thought 5G was just for your mobile when you are out and about, think again. Over the coming months, Telstra’s 5G Home Internet service will be made available to even more places.

Armed with Australia’s largest 5G network, Telstra is well-positioned to provide internet services to you, with the 5G network on track to reach 75% of Aussies by the end of June.

In the early days of new generation of mobile network rollout, speeds can look amazing, but overtime as the number of users increased, speeds degrade, that’s just how mobile towers work.

Telstra says they now have enough users on the network to get an accurate look at the performance impacts. are are comfortable 5G Home Internet users can expect in peak streaming hours between 50Mbps – 600Mbps, with the average speed tests yielding around 378Mbps down. Given many home internet services are less than 50Mbps, these numbers are impressive and we hope they hold strong as the rollout continues.

Based on feedback, Telstra are doubling the included data each month on these plans from 500GB to a huge 1TB. Traditionally data used on mobile networks has been incredibly limited by data caps, in comparison to fixed-line services to your home. With 1TB of data to use, that would easily accommodate most average households.

Telstra is expecting the 5G offering to only get better, as they begin implementing the latest 5G bands such as mmWave.

Boosting 5G Home internet with mmWave

Telstra recently announced that they were successful in the mmWave spectrum auction and can now use those frequencies to transmit data over 5G faster than ever before.

There are already deployments of 5G mmWave at selected sites in 5 capital cities.

As part of building out the 5G Home Internet services, Telstra is working with Casa Systems, a global leader in network technology, on the next evolution of our 5G fixed wireless using mmWave technology.

5G mmWave gives the telco an unparalleled opportunity to provide a home broadband service over 5G which will meet the performance and capacity as everyone’s data and internet needs continue to grow.

If you’re an existing Telstra NBN customer, looking at these 5G offerings, you should know that Telstra says they’re continuing to work closely with NBN Co to improve the overall nbn experience for broadband customers. The reality is, Telstra’s 5G network has the potential to overtake their nbn customers particularly if they start bundling 5G mobile plans and 5G home internet plans together, that would be a winning combination.

Today it’s likely many families have two or more mobile services with Telstra, but their internet with a 3rd party. For the right price and the right data cap, Telstra could win big on market share, but will need to be quick to avoid more defaulting to a new competitor, Starlink.