5G smartphones got real cheap, TCL 20R 5G costs just $299 at Vodafone

Top-end features used to be relegated to the flagship models, but that’s all changing with 5G connectivity now hitting phones at really affordable price points. This makes accessing the fastest mobile speeds is now available to all, not just those who can afford the top tier.

TCL Mobile recently announced the latest addition to a growing smartphone range in Australia, the ultra-affordable 20 R 5G. Delivering impressive 5G mobile speeds, an immersive screen and a triple camera experience, it’s a really capable phone for under $350.

If you buy the phone on 12, 24 or 36-month plan with Vodafone, you’ll pay just A$299 in handset repayments.

If there’s one upside to the pandemic, it is that an increasing amount people have migrated to contactless transactions, which not only keep people safer over exchanging cash but its also much faster, enabling retail to transact with more customers per hour. With the TCL 20R 5G, consumers can leave their wallets behind and easily utilise the 20R 5G’s NFC functionality or access Google Pay.

This is the third 5G device launched by TCL in just four months, clearly indicating they believe consumers see 5G as a desirable feature. The 20R 5G joins the 20 5G ($499) and the recently launched flagship 20 Pro 5G ($799).

“The 20 R 5G will enable many more people to experience 5G for the first time. However, it goes much further than price alone, as we have been able to deliver some very exciting features that we believe make the 20 R 5G best-in-class. When added to our broader range, it demonstrates our leadership in 5G smartphones across affordability, accessibility, quality and performance. From fast 5G to contactless transactions with NFC and Google Pay, this handset is ready for when Australia opens up again. It has a beautiful display and a refresh rate that makes it great for mobile gaming, seamlessly fitting into people’s lives and reinforcing our mission to make important technologies accessible to more people than ever.” Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

5G for All

As 5G coverage improves, and more services rely on fast mobile data speeds going into 2022 and beyond, TCL Mobile has consumers prepped and ready for the future of quick connectivity. TCL’s 20 R 5G enables seamless, high-definition video communication as well as ultra-fast download speeds, while providing a highly affordable option to make this technology accessible to more Australians than ever before.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, TCL 20 R 5G is a perfect balance of performance and efficiency, delivering enough power for smooth all-day swiping and scrolling. It also ensures maximum battery life thanks to the chipset’s 7nm processor, which promises 28% more power-efficiency than an equivalent 8nm processor.

Immersive Viewing

In addition to fast 5G, TCL continues to drive its innovation NXTVISION technology, with the TCL 20 R 5G offering an immersive and smooth 90Hz refresh rate display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. Every tap, scroll and swipe on TCL 20 5G display is fast and effortless, bringing an ultra-smooth visual experience. Users can also choose the adaptive refresh rate for power-saving benefits, where 90Hz refresh rate is enabled in selected scenarios.

Users can lose themselves in the 6.52-inch V-notch display with 90% screen-to-body ratio. With a peak brightness of 500 nits, the display also features NXTVISION technology that provides image and video enhancement, low blue light protection, Reading and Eye Comfort modes. On top of being easy to see, the TCL 20 R 5G is optimised to ensure maximum enjoyment and minimum eye strain.

Elegant and feature-rich

Taking pride of place on the back of the phone is a capable 13MP Triple Camera, which captures unforgettable moments with competitive detail and clarity. AI Auto-Enhancement ensures scenes are optimised with nuance, while the dedicated 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens add versatility from portraits to detailed close-up photography.

Consumers can safely access whatever they need in an instant with face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and last all day with a 4,500mAh battery that delivers 10 hours of video, 34 hours of talk time and 210 hours of audio playback.

It is available in Granite Grey and Lazurite Blue, the TCL 20 R 5G’s sleek finish is matched with a light in-hand feel.

The TCL 20 R 5G is also verified by Google as an Android Enterprise Recommended device. This validation shows businesses and individuals that TCL 20 R 5G is committed to meeting Google’s strict enterprise requirements through regular and timely Android security patches and guaranteed major updates.

Pricing & Availability

The TCL 20R 5G is available now for a very affordable A$349 RRP from Harvey Norman, Vodafone, Officeworks & Mobileciti.

You can get more information at TCL Australia.