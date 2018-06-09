ABB just gifted Zurich 30 of its Terra 54 fast-charging stations

Naming rights sponsor of the FIA Formula E championship, ABB just gave the people of Zurich 30 fast-charging stations. This announcement comes on the weekend the Formula E championship visits the city of Zurich in northern Switzerland. ABB’s headquarters is lcoated in Zurich, employing 135,000 people globally across more than 100 countries.

The new chargers are known as Terra 54 fast-charging stations, capable of charging not only electric cars, but also buses and trucks within a brief time span to add range of 100 to 300 kilometers. The process to select the exact locations for the fast chargers is underway, however it is expected these will be located centrally as to allow EV ownership and usage to increase in the city surrounding areas.

ABB CEO, Ulrich Spiesshofer said,

We look forward to working together with the city of Zurich to shape the future of sustainable mobility. We already have more than 7,000 fast charging stations installed worldwide. As the global market leader in e-mobility, we are extremely pleased to expand this base by 30 stations today, and in doing so to actively support Zurich’s journey to sustainable and eco-friendly mobility. Zurich has always been a pioneer of urban e-mobility. We consider it an honor to be able to further this pioneering spirit with our leading technology solutions.

Mayor Mauch of Zurich said,

I am delighted to accept his gift on behalf of the people of Zurich. It’s a farsighted gift that takes the city of Zurich another step forward in e-mobility.

City Councilor Michael Baumer said,

E-mobility has a lot of untapped potential for the future of transport in cities like Zurich. We plan to leverage that potential and will support ABB in choosing locations and operators for these charging stations.

Formula E is rapidly gaining momentum and will be the sport of innovation that powers developments in our road cars into the future. For that reason alone Australia should be fighting for an Australian round of the championship, but especially if ABB are giving our free charging infrastructure to cities that host the Formula E.

In other related EV news, Zurich will also see the brilliantly designed Audi e-tron Vision GT on track at the Formula E event. If you’re anywhere near there, I urge you strongly, go and see this masterstroke of design. If Tesla proved EVs don’t have to be boring, this car proves the future of Motorsport doesn’t have to be either.