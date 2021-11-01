ABB’s IRB 6790 industrial robot is designed for harsh environments

When you typically think about robots, your mind probably takes you to your robot vacuum cleaner, but industrial robots are also sexy. Chances are many of the things in your home, particularly the cars in your garage, were produced using these large, heavily automated robots.

One of the world’s leading robot manufacturers is ABB and they’ve just unveiled their latest generation industrial robot, known as the IRB 6790, part of their Foundry Prime 3 lineup.

ABB’s IRB 6790 Foundry Prime robot is designed for high-pressure water jet cleaning, washing and similar applications. The robot is actually IP69-rated for protection from water and dust ingress, while also providing enhanced protection from heat, cleaning pressure, chemicals, and dirt typically found in harsh and wet environments without the need for an additional complex protective covering.

Because cleaning or washing processes are performed using detergents that can reach a pH level of 10, the Foundry Prime robot is built with a high chemical tolerance. Additionally, all external robot surfaces are either coated or in stainless steel to protect against corrosion.

The Foundry Prime 3 can withstand 100% humidity and the water vapor of a typical cleaning application to ensure a long product lifecycle under aggressive cleaning operations.

The robot is available in two variants – one with a 205 kg payload with 2.80 m reach, and one with a 235 kg payload and 2.65 m reach.

Key features and Benefits:

High protection against liquids and solids with IP 69

Stainless steel and nickel plated surfaces ensure corrosion protection

Higher thermal and chemical resistance

Reduced risk of washing detergent penetration by extending robot connectors outside washing cell

Compatible with neutral/alkaline washing detergent with up to pH level up to 10

All electrical encapsulations, wrist and balancing unit pressurized and supervised

A complex protective cover is no longer required

Annual service time significant reduced, maintenance costs reduced by up to 60%, compared with IRB 6640

15 % less power consumption, compared with IRB 6640

5 % shorter cycle time, compared with IRB 6640

If you’re interested, ABB just shared a new video, or you can get more information at ABB.