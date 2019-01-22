Apple Pay now available for Commonwealth Bank

We’ve known it was coming for some time, but today is the day. Apple Pay is now available for Commonwealth Bank customers.
Apple Pay through the phone and watch, is making mobile payments easy and convenient. From today, you can add CBA and Bankwest personal debit and credit cards to Apple Pay.
“Following the commitment we made to Commonwealth Bank customers in December, I’m delighted to announce that Apple Pay is available from today. We’re continuing to make mobile banking and payments simpler and easier for our customers with the launch of Apple Pay, alongside the CommBank app, rated number one in Australia and number three globally.
In 2019, customers can expect us to continue listening, innovating, and providing the best possible experiences when they bank with us.Group Executive of Retail Banking Services, Angus Sullivan
“We are excited to welcome Commonwealth Bank customers to Apple Pay, the number one mobile contactless payment service worldwide. Customers can now take advantage of the speed, convenience and security that Apple Pay offers when making payments on the Apple devices they love to use every day.”Apple’s vice president of Internet Services, Jennifer Bailey.
Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.
For more information or to find out how to add eligible CommBank cards to Apple Pay, please visit CommBank.com.au/applepay