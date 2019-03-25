Arlo Ultra offers 4K HDR cameras that have the detail you need

Connected Security are going 4K with the Arlo Ultra. The camera system, features 4K HDR video quality with colour night vision, which means if you have a intruder, you’ll have great quality video evidence to provide the authorities.

The Arlo cameras are wireless and feature a large 180-degree field-of-view. an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellation.

As you may expect, having the best quality cameras comes at a premium price. The Arlo Ultra starts at A$1,049 for the 2-camera system which includes a one-year subscription to Arlo Smart Premier, Arlo’s AI and computer vision powered service that delivers 30-day rolling storage of cloud recordings and personalised detection of people, vehicles, packages and more.

Arlo Ultra 4K HDR video thanks to an advanced image sensor. This higher level of detail enables you zoom in on video clips to uncover details such as license plates and clothing. Arlo are pitching this product for consumers and business and frankly the business application is a good one. Far too often we see grainy footage taken with terrible quality cameras. With the right image in each frame, identification becomes much more likely.

“As the most advanced DIY monitoring solution we’ve ever launched, Arlo Ultra raises the bar for smart home surveillance and marks a massive leap forward in surveillance for the do-it-yourself smart home security market. Now available through additional retailer channels, Ultra provides home and small business owners with a convenient system that not only delivers cutting-edge image and audio quality, but also AI and computer vision capabilities.” Vice President and Managing Director, Arlo Technologies, APAC, Brad Little.

The cameras are suitable for indoor or outdoor use, with wire-free setup and a weather-resistant design. Similar to other security products, the cameras leverage a magnetic mount, making Arlo Ultra easy to position in a shed, on a draipipe or other creative locations, without the need for screws.

For more information, please visit http://arlo.com/au