Asana now available for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is best known as a video conferencing app, but Teams is actually an entire application platform, integrating with hundreds of services.

Asana is a leading work management platform for teams, and Microsoft has announced that Asana for Microsoft Teams is now available. This enables conversations in Teams to integrate seamlessly with Asana projects.

Beginning today, customers using Asana for Microsoft Teams can stay connected and organized, no matter where they’re working.

According to IDC, 54% of IT decision-makers will increase their investment in collaboration applications as a response to COVID-19, despite overall budget decreases.

At the same time, 76% of organizations agree that having collaboration tools in place helps them recruit and hire top talent. With these global trends accelerating tech adoption across sectors, organizations are adapting to new ways of working together.

“Insights from Asana’s Anatomy of Work: Remote Teams index show that nearly two-thirds of workers have increased their use of collaboration tools since moving to remote and distributed work, with one in five using these tools for the first time. At a time when teams around the world are physically apart, a shared sense of clarity, transparency, and accountability is needed now more than ever. We’re thrilled to deepen our offerings with Microsoft to deliver tools that streamline and automate workflows, empowering teams to stay connected and achieve their most important initiatives.” Alex Hood, Head of Product at Asana.

Beginning today, Asana for Microsoft Teams makes it easy to:

Instantly create the plan of record on who is doing what by when, that’s always clear and never out of date by, turning conversations in Microsoft Teams into trackable, actionable tasks in Asana in one click

Receive and customize automated notifications about important Asana task and project changes directly in Teams via bot technology

Easily signal task status and progression by giving teammates more context and visibility into Asana tasks within the Microsoft Teams UI

Find and share Asana tasks, projects, and portfolios with your teammates directly in Microsoft Teams

In addition to Asana for Microsoft Teams, together, Asana and Microsoft have co-created a suite of offerings for newly distributed teams:

With Asana for Outlook , customers can convert emails from Microsoft Outlook into trackable, actionable work, and attach files from Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Powerpoint, and Microsoft Sharepoint to Asana tasks with the Microsoft OneDrive integration.

, customers can convert emails from Microsoft Outlook into trackable, actionable work, and attach files from Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Powerpoint, and Microsoft Sharepoint to Asana tasks with the Microsoft OneDrive integration. Asana Power BI allows Asana customers to build custom dashboards based on Asana inputs, and layer on insights from other business tools to share a complete team snapshot.

allows Asana customers to build custom dashboards based on Asana inputs, and layer on insights from other business tools to share a complete team snapshot. The Power Automate integration enables customers to streamline repetitive processes between Microsoft applications and Asana.

integration enables customers to streamline repetitive processes between Microsoft applications and Asana. Using the Office 365 for Asana connector , Asana customers can get notified within Microsoft Outlook whenever someone in their Office 365 group creates, completes, or comments on a task.

Asana customers can get notified within Microsoft Outlook whenever someone in their Office 365 group creates, completes, or comments on a task. Customers can easily attach files from Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Sharepoint to Asana tasks with the Microsoft OneDrive integration.

integration. The Azure AD integration makes it easy for customers to manage user access, provision user accounts, and enable single sign-on with Asana.

To learn more about how Asana helps distributed teams stay organized and connected, including webinars, practical tips and advice, and community conversations on how to set teams up for success, visit asana.com.