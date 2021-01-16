ASUS announced a bunch of new monitors at CES 2021, includes HDMI 2.1 for gamers

ASUS has announced its new 2020 lineup of monitors at CES this week. With a range of offerings aimed at meeting the needs of gamers, content creators, and business professionals, there should be a display to suit almost everyone.

The key features of this year’s lineup are:

For PC and console gamers

ROG Swift PG32UQ, Strix XG43UQ, and TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A support 4K visuals at 144 Hz for the latest graphics cards and HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120 Hz gaming on the latest consoles.

For competitive gamers

28ʺ ROG Swift PG279QM features a WQHD 240 Hz Fast IPS panel with 1 ms (GTG), G-SYNC technology with NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer (RLA), DisplayHDR 400 and DCI-P3 95%.

For content creators

14ʺ ProArt Display PA148CTV portable monitor features ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel to streamline creative workflows; Calman Verified 32ʺ 4K UHD PA329CV has 100% sRGB color gamut and Delta E < 2 color accuracy.

For business users

15.6ʺ ZenScreen MB16ACV FHD portable display with built-in kickstand enables work on the go and features a long-lasting proprietary antibacterial treatment.

For those looking for the hardcore detail on what’s on offer, here’s some further detail that should assist in your buying decision.

For Gamers

ASUS is introducing 28″, 32″ and 43″ gaming monitors featuring HDMI 2.1 which can deliver 144 Hz for PC and console gamers. Ideal for PC gamers, these displays support the newest graphics cards for stable 4K gaming with refresh rates beyond 100 Hz.

DisplayPort 1.4 Display Stream Compression (DSC) enables 4K visuals via a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection by compressing and decompressing each frame on the fly, with no discernable loss in image quality.

Console gamers can connect to the latest-generation consoles via HDMI 2.1 for 4K gaming at 120 Hz. These displays also feature Variable Refresh Rate technology and Auto-Low-Latency mode.

ROG Swift PG32UQ is a three-sided frameless monitor with a 32-inch 4K UHD IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms moving picture response time (MPRT).

In addition, it features 98% DCI-P3 color space as well as VESA DisplayHDR 600 compliance, ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) Sync, and ASUS Variable Overdrive technologies.

ROG Strix XG43UQ is a 43-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming visuals. It offers a host of features, including DSC, ASUS ELMB SYNC, and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

ASUS ELMB SYNC eliminates smearing and motion blur, resulting in sharper moving visuals so gameplay is more fluid and responsive. Lastly, this monitor has DisplayHDR™ 1000 compliance and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut for exceptional contrast and color performance.

The smallest of the three, TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A is a 28-inch 4K UHD monitor with a three-sided frameless design and a Fast IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It features variable refresh rate technology for supersmooth gaming, along with 125% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliance, ELMB SYNC and Variable Overdrive technologies.

Designed for competitive gamers, ROG Swift PG279QM is a 27-inch WQHD monitor with a 240 Hz Fast IPS panel with 1 ms (GTG). It features a G-SYNC processor with Reflex Latency Analyzer (RLA), DisplayHDR 400 compliance and DCI-P3 95%.

It also includes ASUS-exclusive GamePlus and GameVisual software to provide gamers with an in-game advantage. PG279QM has Aura Sync lighting and can be paired with other Aura Sync-compatible products to create a gaming setup with a unified look.

In addition, the monitor is compatible with the ROG Desk Mount Kit.

The compact and lightweight ROG Strix XG16AHP-W is a portable 15.6-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate and adaptive-sync technology for smooth tear-free gameplay.

It has a built-in high-capacity 7800 mAh battery that provides up to three hours of gaming at 144 Hz, and also has a quick-charge function that provides up to two hours of use after a one-hour recharge.

This monitor features USB-C and micro HDMI ports for compatibility with mobile devices, laptops, game consoles, cameras and more. A fold-out kickstand and bundled ROG Tripod provide ideal viewing positions for work or play.

For Content Creators

ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV is a 14-inch FHD IPS portable monitor with an anti-glare panel and capacitive 10-point multitouch. Designed for creators, it features the ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel to provide productivity-enhancing shortcuts and programmable hotkeys that work seamlessly with supported Adobe software including Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, and After Effects.

PA148CTV is the world’s first Calman Verified portable monitor and it has a 100% sRGB and 100% Rec.709 color gamut. It is factory pre-calibrated with a Delta E < 2 color accuracy. The Virtual Control Panel offers an adjustment dial, sliders, buttons, wheels, as well as programmable hotkeys for more detailed and precise adjustments.

ASUS Dial is a physical dial at the rear of the display that allows users to control compatible Adobe software and Microsoft Surface Dial controls, enabling adjustments while staying focused on a task.

The integrated on-screen display (OSD) controller enables quick and easy monitor adjustments. Users can leverage the pre-installed ProArt Preset software to adjust color gamut or use ProArt Palette to access other display settings.

PA148CTV has two USB-C ports that deliver audio-visual signals and power input over a single cable, while the micro HDMI port provides a connection to a wide variety of input sources.

A tripod socket allows it to be mounted on a tripod, or the adjustable kickstand can be used to prop the monitor up to get an ideal viewing angle and working position, even while on the go. PA148CTV includes a leather sleeve for elegant portability.

ASUS ProArt Display PA329CV is a 32-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor featuring an IPS panel with 100% sRGB color gamut. It is Calman Verified and factory pre-calibrated to provide Delta E < 2 color accuracy, and it is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 compliant.

In addition, ProArt Preset and ProArt Palette software are pre-loaded for swift and easy color adjustments. PA329CV has an array of connectivity options, including two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and one USB-C port DisplayPort Alt Mode, 90-watt power delivery and superfast data transfers.

Its ergonomic design includes a four-way adjustable stand, function buttons on the front fascia and a C-clamp table-mount stand.

For Business Users

ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACV is a 15.6-inch FHD portable display with an anti-glare panel and super-narrow bezel design. The monitor has been coated with a long-lasting proprietary antibacterial ionic silver treatment that inhibits growth of bacteria and fungi by preventing adhesion by up to 99.9%, meeting JIS Z 2801 and ISO 22196 Antimicrobial Activity and Efficacy Testing standards.

This keeps key areas of the monitor clean and hygienic to reduce the potential spread of harmful bacterial. The monitor is compatible with all laptops with a USB Type-C or Type-A 3.0 port, and it uses a hybrid signal solution that handles both audio-visual signals and power delivery.

An ergonomic kickstand props the monitor up on any flat surface, allowing for tilt adjustments for a comfortable viewing angle.

For added convenience, ZenScreen MB16ACV is compatible with the standard 1/4ʺ thread mount, allowing it to be used with conventional tripods or attached to a tabletop mount with ease.