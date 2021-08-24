ASUS Republic of Gamers announces new Moonlight White gaming peripherals

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a suite of new gaming peripherals and if you’re battlestation has a white theme, pay attention. Channeling a minimalist feel the striking Moonlight White color scheme runs across a mechanical RGB gaming keyboard, ambidextrous gaming mouse, gaming headset and headphones.

ROG has a long history of weaving Aura Sync into a huge ecosystem of devices to let gamers shine a light on their personalities through their gear — but many players also seek a minimalist look. That’s why the ROG color palette is expanding to include the Moonlight White series, providing a commanding counterpart to the signature red-and-black color scheme.

ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White

ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White is a compact, tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard with Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Control (Ctrl) key that’s easier to feel and find in a frenzied FPS session. With a choice of ROG NX switches for optimal feel and reliability, an all-aluminum top plate for strength and style, and customizable Aura RGB lighting, Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White empowers gamers to play like pros and rise above the competition.

With a small footprint to free up worktop space for broader mouse movements, Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White is perfect for the lower sensitivity settings that slow the reticle for leveled-up aiming accuracy. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate for everyday resilience, and finished with a striking slash aesthetic that adds a touch of style.

ROG Strix Impact II Moonlight White

ROG Strix Impact II Moonlight White is a lightweight ambidextrous gaming mouse that delivers smooth action and superb flexibility. It features pivoted buttons and a soft-rubber cable for fast, tactile clicks and unhindered glides. There’s also a 6200 dpi sensor for pinpoint accuracy. In addition, Impact II Moonlight White is equipped with an exclusive, push-fit switch socket design to extend its lifespan, and a four-level adjustable DPI switch that makes it easy to vary sensitivity to match any gaming style or need.

ROG collaborated with professional gamers when designing Strix Impact II Moonlight White, resulting in a gaming mouse that is optimized for performance and comfort, in a mere 79 g frame. The 6200 dpi sensor tracks at up to 220 inches per second (ips) and has a 1000 Hz polling rate, ensuring high precision, fast response and accurate control — all without a hint of lag. Impact II Moonlight White even includes five programmable buttons, allowing control to be tailored for different games or play styles.

Strix Impact II Moonlight White shines from top to tail, with Aura RGB lighting integrated into the logo, scroll wheel and front, and with the leading LEDs projecting forward like headlights to illuminate the worktop battlefield. The lighting can be customized using a near-endless spectrum of colors and a range of dynamic effects, and up to three profiles can be stored onboard to take those preferences anywhere.

ROG Strix Go Core Moonlight White

ROG Strix Go Core Moonlight White is a 3.5 mm gaming headset that supports all of the most popular gaming platforms, including PC, Mac, mobile phones, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Equipped with exclusive 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers with airtight chambers, Strix Go Core Moonlight White delivers incredibly rich, pure sound with optimized deep bass for immersive audio experiences.

With an ergonomic, lightweight design for superb comfort and a swivel-fold mechanism for quick and easy portability, Strix Go Core Moonlight White offers the perfect balance of features to allow gamers to play without fatigue, wherever they go.

Certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, the Strix Go Core Moonlight White also comes with a detachable, unidirectional boom microphone that’s tuned to make the wearer’s voice stand out for clearer and easier communication with teammates.

ROG Cetra II Core Moonlight White

ROG Cetra II Core Moonlight White in-ear gaming headphones feature ASUS Essence drivers made of liquid silicone rubber (LSR) for impeccable audio quality. The headphones allow users to enjoy gaming-grade sound with a wide variety of platforms, including compatibility with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, ROG Phone 5, mobile phones, PCs Macs and Nintendo Switch. The included ear fins and ear tips are also made of LSR for added comfort.

Crafted from sleek, lightweight aluminum, Cetra II Core Moonlight White has a striking, elegant look that is complemented with scratch resistance, elevating aesthetics and durability. It also benefits from a 90° connector that keeps the headphone cable out of the way, improving comfort during portable gaming.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ROG Moonlight White gaming peripherals will be available from mid to late September in ANZ.