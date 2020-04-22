Audi e-tron scores a 5-star safety rating from ANCAP

Australia’s safety agency, ANCAP has announced that the 2019 Audi e-Tron has received a 5-star safety rating. While the release of the e-tron in Australia was delayed, it’s great to see any new EV go through the required safety rating, as it means one more EV on the market to choose from.

The Audi e-tron was introduced in New Zealand in July 2019 and

is expected in Australia in late 2020. This ANCAP safety rating applies to all

variants. In Australia, we’re getting the e-tron 50 and the e-tron 55, but looks like we’re not getting the top e-tron 55 Quattro Advanced model.

Any electric vehicle starts off in a great position in terms of safety, with the chance of rollover greatly reduced thanks to the lower center of gravity.

According to the full report by ANCAP, Audi have done a great job of implementing safety to keep the occupants safe, including a number of technology pieces.

Check out this video of the tests being conducted. The full-speed crashes are expectedly violent, but overall the car’s structure remains largely in tact, protecting the passengers.

The e-tron comes with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency calling, should you have an accident. It also features lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert with reversing collision avoidance. There’s ticks in all the expected boxes like Adaptive Cruise control and automatic headlights and blind spot monitoring.

Ultimately any car that achieves the top, 5 star rating is something to be celebrated and should give buyers confidence when entering a new vehicle purchasing decision.

About the only serious negative is the lack of knee airbags for either the driver or passenger.

The 2019 Audi e-tron score 91% in Adult Occupant Protection, 88% in Child occupant protection, 71% in vulnerable road user protection and 78% on the safety assists.

You can read more at Ancap.