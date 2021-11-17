Australia Post’s international shipping service ShopMate is no longer our mate

If you’ve ever tried to ship a product from an online store, that doesn’t offer Australian delivery as an option, there are a number of third party services that will assist.

These typically work by having a US postal address, where the product is first sent to satisfy the delivery requirements of the online store, then is re-sent (for a fee) to your Australian address. This became so popular that even Australia Post created a service called ShopMate.

Today we received confirmation that the ShopMate parcel-forwarding service is closing on 25 February 2022.

You can get support at shopmate@auspost.com.au. The team will be available to answer questions up until 25 February 2022.

As an alternative, Australia Post suggest you look to VPost which can ship to you from the USA, UK, Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia.

