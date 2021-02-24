Australian Greens release an aggressive 5 year plan to accelerate Electric Vehicle Uptake

Over the years Australian Greens party got very distracted from their core goal, which is to look after the environment. The challenge of addressing climate change is right in their wheelhouse and today we seen the Australian Greens, return their focus in the right direction, the Victorian transport sector.

In Victoria, Transport accounts for almost 23% of Victoria’s overall CO2 emissions. Of that sector, passenger cars account for more than half, making the transition to Electric Vehicles, a critical aspect of solving this problem.

As part of the 5 year rapid uptake plan from the greens, they have a number of key strategies ranging from providing discounts on EV purchases, to removing stamp duty and rego. There’s also a strong focus on increasing the number of charging locations available and incentives for vehicle fleets to go EV too.

As far as policies go, this is actually one of the most practical, sensible policies I’ve ever seen from the Greens. At the last election, Australian Greens achieved 3 seats and just 10.71% of the vote, making it highly unlikely the Greens could win the next election (Saturday, 26 November, 2022).

What is possible is that they influence the major parties and if there was ever a policy Labor or the Coalition could and should borrow from, its this one.

The incentives are capped, ensuring these discounts aren’t used to buy ultra-luxury EVs for the rich, landing at a very practical $77,565 which would apply to the most popular EV in the country, the Tesla Model 3 (at least the SR+ model), as well as the Hyundai Kona, Renault Zoe, MG ZS EV and more.

What’s probably missing is the interest-free loans that are on offer under the Victoria Solar Homes program that has been incredibly successful. This should also be means tested to ensure household income isn’t excessive to qualify.

Below is the full details on the ‘The Victorian Greens 5 Year Electric Vehicle Rapid Uptake Plan’ as it stands today.

Making electric vehicles affordable

Upfront costs are the biggest barrier to the uptake of electric vehicles and governments around the world are providing incentives worth thousands of dollars for electric vehicles.

Reduce upfront costs with an $10,000 eco-bonus for the purchase of an electric vehicle under $77,565.

with an $10,000 eco-bonus for the purchase of an electric vehicle under $77,565. Abolish Stamp Duty for electric vehicles under $77,565, saving EV drivers up to $3,257.

under $77,565, saving EV drivers up to $3,257. Reduce annual costs by stopping the Victorian Labor Government’s tax on people driving electric vehicles , which would increase the operating cost of electric vehicles by over 50%.

, which would increase the operating cost of electric vehicles by over 50%. Free registration for EVs, saving drivers up to $734.80 a year.

Electric vehicle fleets

Victoria is lagging when it comes to electric buses and transitioning the government fleet.

Out of approximately 2,000 buses, Melbourne has only 1 electric bus. In a government fleet of around 10,000 vehicles, Victoria only has 5 electric vehicles and 29 plug-in hybrids.

Manufacture 3,000 Australian-made electric buses to create a high frequency electric bus network across Melbourne and regional cities.

to create a high frequency electric bus network across Melbourne and regional cities. Buy at least 5,000 electric vehicles for the government fleet to grow the second-hand market.

for the government fleet to grow the second-hand market. Funding to support local governments to transition their fleets to electric including specialised vehicles such as garbage trucks.

More charging stations

Ensuring that electric vehicle charging stations are available to every Victorian is essential to being ready for the electric vehicle revolution.

Accelerate the rollout of charging stations across Victoria, including at every metropolitan and regional train station car park.

across Victoria, including at every metropolitan and regional train station car park. Pass ‘Right to Charge’ laws that will give renters the right to install a charging station in their residential parking space

that will give renters the right to install a charging station in their residential parking space Pass Electric Vehicle readiness laws requiring all parking spaces at new developments to be EV ready.

Jobs, industry and innovation fund

Electric vehicles offer huge opportunities to create jobs and develop local industries.

A jobs, industry and innovation fund would support industry research and development in areas such as software development, vehicle-to-home charging and battery recycling.

would support industry research and development in areas such as software development, vehicle-to-home charging and battery recycling. It would also support local manufacturing of new vehicles and components including the establishment of tertiary qualifications in electric vehicle servicing, repair and manufacturing.

There is no word on how many vehicles would be eligible under the plan, or how much the policy would cost.

More information at AustralianGreens.