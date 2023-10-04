Australian XPOWER MG4 EV $59,990 plus onroads: 320kW, 600Nm, 0-100 in 3.8 seconds

MG Motor Australia has confirmed pricing of $59,990 plus on road costs for the XPOWER MG4 EV capable of straight line speed of 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds, thanks to 320kW and 600Nm of torque. The EV power is distributed via dual electric motors in the front (150kW) and rear (170kW).

Expressions of interest for purchase of the XPOWER MG4 open on the MG Motor Australia website from this Friday, 6th of October 2023 for the new dual-motor, all-wheel drive

MG4 XPOWER.

The range-topping XPOWER MG4 EV will be the most powerful production MG in Australia to date, firmly positioning the latest MG4 model alongside the most potent high-performance cars on the market.

Interestingly the XPOWER MG4 will be understated in exterior design, with the new model expected to fly under the radar in comparison to the usual high-powered hatchback offerings.

The subtle exterior design and specification enhancements include orange ‘XPOWER’ brake calipers, a two tone black roof, new 18’’ alloy wheels and polished trim accents, alongside an exclusive new Hunter Green colour option.

MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Ciao commented that EVs don’t necessarily have to be boring, and the new MG4 XPower is proof that performance can be affordable.

“The MG4 XPOWER has supercar performance packed with features including launch control and a track mode inspired lap timer showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and spirited to drive.” “We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a true performance car with plenty of technology and space to match. The MG4 XPOWER EV also retains the generous safety equipment levels, as well as practical hatchback features, of the award-winning MG4 range.” “The MG4 XPOWER is available to register your interest from this week and promises to be one of the most exciting new electric cars of 2023, marking a new milestone in MG Australia’s highly anticipated return to the performance car market”.

As well as offering supercar rivalling performance in a straight line, the enhanced features include new technological upgrades to effectively distribute power and maximise driver engagement while cornering.

An all-new Dynamic Cornering Control System will be available for the first time on an MG, featuring a locking electronic differential and Intelligent Motor Control to allow torque vectoring between all four wheels, generating maximum traction and outstanding composure in a wide range of driving conditions.

A comprehensive series of suspension upgrades have been completed, featuring recalibrated spring and damper tuning, stiffer anti-roll bars and sharper steering. Overall suspension stiffness has been increased by up to 25%, meaning the MG4 XPOWER will build upon the acclaimed handling characteristics of the current MG4 models.

The 64kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 140kW, meaning a charge time of only 26 minutes from 10% – 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

Increased stopping power reduces the MG4 XPOWER’s 100-0km/h stopping distance to just 33.9m, generated via uprated, ventilated 345mm discs on all four corners, with new premium Bridgestone Turanza tyres offering excellent levels of grip without compromising rolling efficiency.

Underlining the new model’s performance credentials, a new launch control feature allows drivers to experience XPOWER in its ultimate form by sprinting from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.