BINGE is Australia’s latest streaming service, starts Monday 25th

BINGE is Australia’s newest streaming service. While its a very competitive space, this new offering from Foxtel, offers a massive catalog of movies, tv shows from around the world and launches this Monday, 25 May at https://binge.com.au/

BINGE, named after the verb, binge-watching, aims to capture an audience that cares less about live content and more about a service with a big catalog of on-demand content, a great customer experience across a range of platforms.

Initially the service will launch on the web, iOS, Android (mobile and TV), support Chromecast and AirPlay, as well as set top boxes like Foxtel TV. Samsung, LG and Hisense TVs are on the roadmap. While we won’t see the app on existing game consoles, there are discussions with console makers around getting the app on their next generation devices.

The service will launch with more than 10,000 hours of ad-free on-demand content, which will grow to 20,000 hours over the next 6 to 9 months.

BINGE wants to kill the scroll.

When you’re watching streaming services, on average it takes users between 8 and 10 minutes to find the next show to watch. BINGE is confident they have a great recommendation algorithm to surface new content right to you. We’ll have to get hands-on before we can really appreciate how well this works.

I’m feeling lucky.

When you don’t know what to watch, Binge has a feature that will choose something random for you to watch. Keep hitting the button and it’s like flicking through channels on your TV, as you hope to land on something that peaks your interest. While I’m not sure the world is crying out for a new streaming service, it is good to see them experimenting with new ideas like this.

BINGE will offer the most extensive collection from the world’s best creators including WarnerMedia, NBCU, FX, BBC and Sony, BINGE will feature a huge catalogue of HBO hits and deliver much-anticipated Warner Bros.’ produced scripted originals from HBO Max.

“BINGE speaks to the heart of what great entertainment viewing is about, something that is so good you can’t switch off. BINGE will provide permission to indulge in the shows you love and the shows you can’t get enough of; it’s entertainment that’s unturnoffable. “This is a next generation streaming service that we want to go beyond providing the best content by creating an emotional connection with viewers based on unapologetic entertainment pleasure, a place you can escape to for that precious ‘me time’. We couldn’t be more excited to pull the curtain back and show Australia this incredible product. “The time is right to unleash this new service providing Australians with the best in drama, lifestyle, reality and movies. With an amazing line-up of entertainment from the world’s best brands, BINGE will have something for everyone, whenever you want to watch, on your favourite device. And with new content added daily, there will always be something fresh to enjoy.” Julian Ogrin, CEO of BINGE

New customers can sign up for a two-week free trial from Monday, 25 May at BINGE.com.au and be watching all the ad-free on demand BINGE content on their favourite device with no lock in contracts.

Customers can choose from three pricing tiers starting at $10 per month (1 stream, SD), $14 per month (2 streams, HD) and $18 per month (4 streams, HD). Unfortunately, there is no 4K option, however it is something they are leaving the door open to in the future.

BINGE has been built on a next generation technology platform with innovative features that will enhance the viewing experience including:

BINGE Centres – the place to find out more about the shows and movies, with behind the scenes interviews, footage and information.

– the place to find out more about the shows and movies, with behind the scenes interviews, footage and information. BINGE Lists – users can save shows for later, rewatch a favourite or continue from where they left off.

– users can save shows for later, rewatch a favourite or continue from where they left off. Discover – curated carousels powered by a team of experts, not just algorithms, to help users discover content by mood, theme, moments, Top 5’s and more.

Key features

Many of the best and most talked about shows in the world right now including Succession, Westworld, Big Little Lies, Breeders, The Plot Against America, The Outsider and Mrs. America.

All-time top-rated TV shows, including 6 of the top 10 (according to IMDb): Chernobyl, The Wire, Band of Brothers, Planet Earth I and II and Blue Planet II.

All-time favourite dramas and comedies like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Office, Seinfeld, Modern Family and The Walking Dead.

An extensive collection of the world’s biggest movies including the Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park, Mission Impossible and DC Universe collections. Plus all-time great movies from directors like Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Acclaimed documentaries including David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet, reality including Real Housewives and Keeping Up with the Kardashians and lifestyle favourites such as Grand Designs UK and Making It with Amy Poehler.

New to Australia releases including Hugh Jackman starring in his latest hit Bad Education and in June, BBC’s White House Farm, a six-part factual drama based on real life events.

Here’s a gallery of highlights from the launch, followed by the BINGE sizzle reel to get you excited for Monday. Let me know in the comments if this one you’ll be singing up for.