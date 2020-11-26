Black Friday Deals: Kogan

Posted by on November 27, 2020

Today is officially Black Friday, the weekend in late November where online stores go crazy with discounts, where you can snap up a bargain, just in time for Christmas.

This year Kogan has some great deals, with up to hundreds of dollars off some products.  

Save over $800 on Apple 

Apple iMac 27” Retina Display for only $2,229 (save $870) 

Apple Watch SE for $429 (save $50)

Refurbished iPhone 8 64GB A Grade for $369 (save $180)


Over 50% off Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $220 (save $279)


Save up to $600 on Kogan TV’s and entertainment

Kogan 70″ Smart HDR 4K LED TV Android TV™ (Series 9, XU9210) for $999 (save $500)

Kogan 75″ Smart HDR 4K LED TV Android TV™ (Series 9, XU9210) for $1,399 (save $600)

Find deals over 60% homewares and appliances

Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven (Stainless Steel) for $120 (save $80)

Kogan V11 Pro Cordless 29.6V Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $269 (save $330)

Kogan 46L Bar Fridge – White for $87.99 (save $142)

One of the cheapest 1 year mobile deals on the market

Buy One Get One Free deal on Kogan Mobile’s 365 Day Large & a 365 Day Extra Large plans

