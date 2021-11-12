BP ANZ is hiring an EV Project Manager, responsible for EV charging roll-out

BP’s Australian and New Zealand arm is currently advertising for a new position – EV Project Manager.

Like many companies, BP is going through a major transition as a business, however, their challenge is bigger than most. The company is currently of the largest International Oil Company producers and are attempting to become an Integrated Energy Company.

Globally BP has committed to deploy 70,000 charge points to support the adoption of electric vehicles. With BP Service Stations being located in prime locations, adding charging infrastructure there will become a convenient option for many and introduce a new revenue stream as demand from ICE vehicles diminishes over time.

By 2050, BP expects to be a net-zero company and have a new mission to create the fastest and most convenient charging network in the markets they operate. To give you an understanding of the scale of this task, Tesla Supercharger network just reached 30,000 chargers, and BP is aiming to offer more than double that by 2030.

Service stations will need to change considerably to accommodate this, with charging sessions currently taking a lot longer than the average refuelling sessions.

To help deal with these challenges, BP ANZ are hiring an EV Project Manager.

The role will be responsible for the EV charging roll out at retail forecourts

The position description in the Job Ad listed on Seek.com, includes the following Key Accountabilties.

Contribute to the delivery of bp’s externally committed global target of 70,000 EV charge points by 2030.

Lead the delivery of the EV charging roll out at retail forecourts through site preparation, procurement, installation, construction and go live at key locations across Australia and New Zealand

Create a standard execution model for deployment across site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/launch.

Support the E-mobility General Manager with a governance process both internally and externally – while collaborating with key suppliers and installation contractors to deliver a quality network in a safe and efficient manner.

Lead performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long term targets.

Lead the creation and be responsible for the EV charging roll out plan across the region.

Be responsible for the EV charging risk management process across the region.

Coordinate key project management process to maintain the EV charging roll out in an efficient and control manner.

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional businesses and ensure lessons learned are shared.

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets and support commercial input into the yearly EFM requests to support the roll out of the programme globally.

Own the EV charging Value Creation Programmes (VCP) applicable to the region.

In hilarious contradiction, the remuneration includes a generous salary package including an annual bonus program, 12% super, a share offer get this ‘fuel discounts’. While not everyone has an EV yet, I would have thought, providing discounts or free charging sessions would have aligned better with the role.

For more information, or to apply for the role, head to Seek.com