Breaking: Tesla announces FSD Subscription pricing – US$99-199 per month, is that fair to existing owners?

The long-awaited Full Self Driving subscription prices have just been confirmed on Tesla website.

After much speculation around the pricing, we now know that the FSD package will cost US$99.00 per month for those who have Enhanced Autopilot now, or US$199 per month for those who purchased their car with basic Autopilot.

Currently, the price to purchase the Full Self Driving Capability is US$10,000 and in Australia, that cost is A$10,100. Setting a subscription price places Tesla in somewhat of an awkward position… price the subscription too high and adoption rates would be too low, therefore reducing the amount of potential income. Price the FSD package too low and those owners who bought outright, would feel like they got the raw end of the deal.

While this is US-only for now.. if we convert the price from US to AUD, the US$99 becomes AUD – $147.11 +10% = A$147.11pm. US$199 becomes A$268.83 +10% = A$295.713pm.

The announced prices definitely feel like it skews towards affordability and more people having it. If we calculate the break-even point, based on the price of FSD today (it’s likely to go up, but so is the subscription), then you’d be better to buy FSD outright if you keep the car longer than 4.1 years.

There are other factors in the decision process to buy or subscribe. It may be that buyers simply don’t have an extra $10k to drop on a software upgrade, particularly if you’ve stretched financially to get a Tesla. In that subscription, a subscription looks very inviting.

With this announcement, Tesla is limiting the FSD subscriptions to US-only, so those outside the US can relax, for now.

One of the other big questions on FSD Subscription was around the flexibility in turning it on and off. The Subscription page on Tesla’s website addresses this issue.

You can cancel your FSD capability subscription at any time from the Tesla app or your Tesla Account. Monthly subscription payments will not be prorated. After your cancellation is processed, you will continue to have FSD capability features for the remainder of the current billing period.

This means trying FSD is pretty commitment-free, you can essentially add it when you need and remove it when you don’t. If your vehicle has Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above, plus Basic Autopilot or Enhanced Autopilot, you are eligible to subscribe to FSD capability.

Tesla is still working on their FSD Capability, with the list of features on the website showing a pretty big to-do-list.. regarding the driving of city streets.

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

Full Self-Driving Computer

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

Upcoming:

Autosteer on city streets

As we’ve seen from videos online, those testing FSD beta, this is actively being developed and has shown the ability to turn corners, navigate roundabouts and more. The system certainly isn’t perfect, but progress is being made.

If Smart Summon takes care of the slow-speed driving, city streets takes care of the medium-speed driving and navigate on autopilot takes care of the high-speed driving, you get pretty close to having the pieces of the puzzle for autonomy.

Even once these pieces are available in a production build of their software, it won’t be perfect and for the foreseeable future, drivers will still be required to pay attention.

Details at Tesla.com