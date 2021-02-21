Chargefox adds ultra-rapid charging to West Perth, WA. 21 sites and growing

Having access to readily available recharge locations for a potential EV owner is one of the biggest influences on their buying decision. While most people will charge at home, having access to ultra-fast recharging allows EVs owners to plan longer trips, exploring more of our country, as occurred with the rollout of service stations.

While most of the east coast of Australia has a great network of charging infrastructure, WA has been really lacking. Fortunately Chargefox has some good news, if you’re around Western Perth.

Chargefox West Perth is centrally located allowing super speedy EV charging for both locals and tourists alike. Less than 20kms from the airport, and close to the centre of town.

The Chargefox site in West Perth features two 350kW capable Tritium Veefil PK chargers, each with CCS2 and CHAdeMO plugs. At an average of 20kWh/100km, the 350kW chargers can deliver up to 400km of range in 15 minutes.

Regarding the issue of how clean the power is that supplies the EV charging sessions, Chargefox has confirmed its using 100% renewable energy.

Chargefox now has 21 sites across VIC, NSW, QLD, SA, TAS and WA, as well as securing partnerships with most of the major EV manufacturers. These partnerships often offer new EV owners access to the Chargefox network for a number of years for free, as part of the vehicle purchase.

As more vehicle owners shift from ICE vehicles to EVs and use recharging from Chargefox, there’s a growing reduction in carbon emissions, which Chargefox says is up to 100 tonnes every month. That’s the equivalent of more than 50,000 kilos of coal-burning avoided in an average month.

There’s more than 11,500 users of the Chargefox mobile app which is use to control the charging session and setup payment for the kW taken. These users have now completed more than 180,000 charging sessions.

Chargefox West Perth, as well as others our first WA site in Bunbury, was built with investment from RAC and the other motoring clubs via the Australian Motoring Services (AMS).

The location is already available on Plugshare and photos from the location shows a number of Tesla owners have already leveraged the new charging location.

More information at Chargefox.com