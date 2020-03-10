Chargefox continues Ultra-fast charger rollout, adds 2x in SA

Today, electric vehicle charging network Chargefox, chalked up another milestone, adding to their growing list of ultra-fast charging locations across Australia.

Located at 14 Dukes Highway, Keith SA 5267, this strategic position means EV owners can now charge their car, which having access to a restaurant, toilets and convenience store at a local truckstop.

The two 350kW capable Australian-made chargers capable of delivering up to 450km of range in 15 minutes.

The chargers are equipped with both CHAdeMO and CCS2 plug types, making them suitable for all current and future DC-capable EV.

“We decided to continue our roll out of Australia’s largest EV charging network in Keith, as it’s one of many charging stations we plan to open to connect Melbourne and Adelaide. The location gives EV drivers the chance to quickly and easily charge, no matter where their final destination is. The Keith charging station is the first of two South Australian charging stations, with the second planned to open in greater Adelaide later this year. This means the drive from Melbourne to Adelaide in an EV will be seamless and easy.” Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO

RAA Mobility Technology Specialist Mark Borlace said he was excited the state’s largest motoring organisation was making history in partnership with Chargefox.

“It’s most definitely a groundbreaking event – this will be the first fast charger in country South Australia, and the fastest charger in the state. It’s akin to the opening of the first petrol bowser outside of Adelaide. The Keith ultra-rapid charger will make a trip between Adelaide and Melbourne a reality for owners of most modern EVs.’’ RAA Mobility Technology Specialist Mark Borlace

South Australia is now the 5th state in Australia to boast this world leading technology, with Western Australia to follow in the coming months.

With 22 ultra-rapid charging stations opening in total around the country as part of the larger Chargefox network, this will make EV charging faster and easier for all Australians and support efforts to bring Australia’s vehicle emissions in line with those of the USA and Europe.

“We aim to make EV charging as fast and easy as possible for all Australians, and we’re excited to be leading the way in delivering world leading infrastructure backed by renewable energy. This new site in South Australia is the next stepping stone on our journey to connect Australia’s major cities for the thousands of drivers using efficient, clean EVs.” Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO

There’s a battle in Australia to be the biggest EV charging network and Chargefox claims they have the title. After operating charging stations across Australia and New Zealand over the past 2 years, users have registered more than 80,000 charging sessions.

More than half of all EV drivers in Australia are Chargefox users, and someone plugs into the Chargefox network every 7 minutes. By the end of the year, Chargefox suggests, that could be down to as little as every single minute.

The ultra-rapid charging network is an investment by the Australian Motoring Services (RACV, NRMA, RACQ, RAC, RAA and RACT), Wilson Transformers and the founder of Carsales, Greg Roebuck. It is supported with grants from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Victorian Government.

Chargefox’s multiple partnerships with car manufacturers mean that Australians can confidently purchase an EV backed by the Chargefox network.

The freely-available Chargefox app also helps users easily find, use and pay for charging across hundreds of stations in Australia and New Zealand.

Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) – Chargefox received funding from ARENA as part of ARENA’s Advancing Renewables Program. The views expressed herein are not necessarily the views of the Australian Government, and the Australian Government does not accept responsibility for any information or advice contained herein.