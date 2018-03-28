CORSAIR iCUE unifies the interface to control your multicoloured LED life

Corsair makes an array of PC gaming peripherals and enthusiast components and have just announced the early access launch of its new unified software, iCUE. This combines the full range of CORSAIR products into a single intuitive interface, iCUE powers everything from CORSAIR keyboards, mice and headsets to fans, coolers and PSUs.

iCUE users can instantly synchronize RGB lighting across all their compatible CORSAIR products with a single click, monitor system performance from a customizable dashboard, and control hardware temperatures with in-depth fan and pump speed adjustment. At the heart of everything CORSAIR, iCUE offers intelligent control, with unlimited possibilities.

RGB lighting control, iCUE makes it easy to light up your PC. These colours can be synchronised across your whole setup with just one-click. The software enables dozens of easy to customize lighting presets or dive into multi-layer lighting effects that mesmerize and amaze. From smooth transitions, to dynamic waves and ripples, iCUE’s lighting control goes beyond the keyboard to light up your entire setup.

CORSAIR are teaming up with Ubisoft, makers of the newly released Far Cry 5 to bring more than 30 automatic in-game lighting effects. Each effect has been co-developed with a deep level of integration to further immerse players in the world of Hope County, so whether you’re exploring, fighting for your life, or just watching the world go by, the lighting of your entire CORSAIR setup will dynamically reflect your actions in-game.

iCUE also offers incredible control customization, with sophisticated macros and key remaps that change the way you work and play. Every single key or button on compatible CORSAIR keyboards and mice can be remapped or fully re-programmed to give you an in-game advantage or productivity boost. Assign a complex spell combination to a single key press to streamline MMOs or add a multi-function image-editing shortcut to a familiar shortcut to make After Effects easier. With iCUE it’s your choice how you control your system, with no online login or account required to save and load profiles.

For the first time from CORSAIR, iCUE combines peripheral, hardware and system monitoring into one interface, with support for a wide range of CORSAIR CPU coolers, fans, PSUs and DDR4 memory. Controlled from a customizable dashboard that provides an at-a-glance recap of your entire system, it’s easy to track hardware temperatures, memory speeds and system loads, all from one place. Users can then easily tie lighting and fan speed profiles to not just system temperatures or loads, but specific programs, powering up cooling for demanding games, spinning down for silence when watching a film, or changing lighting color to warm to high temperatures.

CORSAIR iCUE launches immediately in Early Access alongside Far Cry 5, allowing gamers to experience in-game lighting effects from the first day the game is available. To celebrate, CORSAIR are offering customers who spend more than US$150 on qualifying RGB products a free copy of Far Cry 5.

More information at www.corsair.com/far-cry-5